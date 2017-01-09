Odyssey O-Works boast revolutionary roll

• New Odyssey O-Works putters boast revolutionary roll off face

• The Microhinge face insert has been proven to increase topspin

• The major-winning Versa alignment tech has also been improved

Odyssey, the world’s No.1 putter brand, have released the new Odyssey O-Works range with an insert technology that promises to change the way people look at roll off the putter face forever.

Arriving at retail next month, the O-Works range has capitalised on the overwhelming success of the White Hot insert to create the Microhinge face insert.

The Microhinge technology increases topspin so, even if your putting technique isn’t the greatest, the O-Works is destined to give you a better roll.

Its Elastomer insert has been moulded with a new stainless steel surface. The individual hinges flex on impact, lifting the ball to produce that much desired topspin.

As well as the new Microhinge insert, the major-winning Versa alignment technology is better than ever before.

The high contrast look allows your eyes to focus on the linear designs to highlight the proper face angle from address to impact for alignment throughout the putting stroke, while the new red highlight lines give you an additional aid to make sure you’re lined up exactly to the target.

Additionally, the counterbalance weight, heavier heads and heavier shafts quieten the hands and engage the bigger muscles to give more stability at impact which, as a result, leads to a more consistent stroke.

Odyssey O-Works putters

Blades: #1, #1 Tank, #1 Wide, #2 and #9

Mallets: #7, #7 Tank, R-Line, R-Line CS, V-Line Fang CH and 2-Ball

Price: £179 (2-Ball is £199)

Available: February 17, 2017

