Off to Abu Dhabi! bunkered Fantasy Golf '18 champion is crowned

Golf News

Off to Abu Dhabi! bunkered Fantasy Golf '18 champion is crowned

By bunkered.co.uk20 November, 2018
Michael Davis from Kennoway in Fife has been crowned the bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 champion, winning a five-night holiday to Abu Dhabi.

Davis’ team, ‘Divot fillers’, trailed Scott Melloy’s ‘Melloys Merkins’ by more than 80 points heading into the final week’s events – the DP World Tour Championship and RSM Classic – with his victory aided by some inspired Friday transfers.

‘Divot fillers’ scored 364 points on the final week, 220 of which came from players he substituted into his team on Friday night – transferring out Lucas Bjerregaard, Haotong Li and Xander Schauffele for DP World Tour Championship winner Danny Willett (100), runner-up Patrick Reed (70) and RSM Classic winner Charles Howell III (50).

Davis also had Matt Wallace (70), Jon Rahm (40), Sergio Garcia (22), Tommy Fleetwood (9), Rory McIlroy (1; also captain) and Lee Westwood (1).

As a result, Davis has won a five-night holiday for two to Abu Dhabi, with three rounds of golf to be played on the Abu Dhabi Championship Course and Saadiyat Beach, with flights, transfers, accommodation and bed and breakfast included.

Danny Willett Fgnl

But for Melloy, who ended up losing out by just 12 points, it wasn’t all bad news. For finishing second, he won a four-night golf break for two people to Andalucía, with three rounds at Spanish courses Sotogrande, San Roque and Finca Cortesin.

Completing the top three and winning a three-night golf break for two people to Cyprus, with two rounds at Minthis Hills, was Iain Maxwell.

His team, ‘Just Do It’, rocketed up the leaderboard with 446 points scored on the final week, aided by his transferring of Willett into his team on Friday night and the fact that Reed was his captain.

Finally, the last bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 week of the season was also at Hot Week, where the manager whose team scored the most points won a TaylorMade M4 driver. The winner was Andrew Boyle’s team, ‘Andyspicks’, with an incredible 491.50 points. He transferred in Adrian Otaegui, Willett and Howell III on Friday night, while he also had Reed as his captain, Wallace and Webb Simpson.

bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 prize winners

1st: Michael Davis – Divot fillers – 7,888.71

2nd: Scott Melloy – Melloys Merkins – 7,875.52

3rd: Iain Maxwell – Just Do It – 7,873.43

Hot Week: Andrew Boyle – Andyspicks – 491.50

P.S. Not ready to stop playing bunkered Fantasy Golf? Us neither. That's why we're launching a brand new game - the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League. Stay tuned to bunkered.co.uk where we'll reveal all later this week. Trust us... you're going to want to be involved.

