Oh dear! Open winnings paid into account of the wrong Tommy Fleetwood

If Tommy Fleetwood is wondering why he hasn’t received his money for finishing in a tie for 12th at the Open last month, it’s because Tommy Fleetwood has it.



Confused? Don’t be.

World No.11 Fleetwood earned $154,500 for his impressive performance at Carnoustie. However, instead of paying it into his account, the European Tour – which handles the distribution of prize money for its members – put it into the account of 58-year-old Florida golf professional Thomas Fleetwood instead.



The other Tommy is on the European Tour’s books having previously attempted to qualify for the Staysure Tour.

He had been with fellow teaching pro Greg Thorner when he noticed the surprise payment into his account. Thorner then shared a screenshot of it on social media.

No joke, a friend received Tommy Fleetwood's Open Championship winnings in his bank account last weekend!! They have the same name and he was a PGA pro but still, how does this happen? Didn't believe him until I saw it...good thing he is an honest guy! pic.twitter.com/bE534xfYDV — #Break30 Golf Short Game School (@GregThornerGolf) August 8, 2018

“I honestly didn’t know anything about it,” said the English Fleetwood on the eve of this week's US PGA Championship at Bellerive. “I wouldn’t even know if I’d been paid or not because I don’t really look. It looks pretty genuine and they are looking into it and I’m sure they’ll feel pretty bad about it. It’s a funny story.”



In a statement, the European Tour said: "This was a clerical error which we are resolving and we apologise for the inconvenience caused to both parties."