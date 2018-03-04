There are no results available.
Golf News

Oh dear! Phil Mickelson mistakes WGC-Mexico leader Sharma for reporter

By Michael McEwan04 March, 2018
Phil Mickelson will partner Shubhankar Sharma in the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship later today, where the Indian 21-year-old holds a two-shot lead. 

Hopefully, their meeting today will go a little better than yesterday.

Sharma, the Maybank Championship winner just one month ago, attempted to introduce himself to Mickelson on the practice green. Just one problem: Phil thought he was a member of the media and shooed him away.

After his third round, Sharma explained: “Me and my caddie Baaz, we both went up to him.

"He thought we were media and he said, ‘Not right now, after the round.’ Then he just realised and said, ‘So sorry, I thought you were media,’ and he said hi, I said hi. Then he made a few putts and he came back to me and said, ‘Have a good day.’ It was nice.”

Classic Phil.

Sharma added: “Obviously, Phil is a legend in the game of golf and I’ve seen him on TV for as many years as I can remember. It's great that I'm paired with him. It will be a lot of fun.”

Sharma is bidding for his third win of the season, having already bagged the Joburg Open in addition to the Maybank Championship.

Mickelson, by contrast, is seeking his first victory since the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield.

The duo tee off in the final group later tonight, accompanied by England's Tyrrell Hatton.

