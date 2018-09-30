search
Golf News

Oliver Fisher makes European Tour history; fellow pros react

By Michael McEwan21 September, 2018
History = made.

Oliver Fisher has become the first player ever to break 60 on the European Tour, carding a magical 59 in today's second round of the Portugal Masters.

The 30-year-old Englishman - the youngest Briton ever to win a card for the tour, when he did so in 2006 - went out in 28 and came home in 31 over the Victoria Course at Dom Pedro to write his name into the history books.

"It feels great," said Fisher told Sky Sports. "I started off the round great with three birdies and obviously kept it going. I could see you guys were out here and it was in the back of my mind all day, so I'm just pleased I two-putted there from 40 feet on the last.

"It was a great day. My caddie was great. It was very different to a couple of years ago on this green fighting to keep my card, so, in the back of mind, I was thinking, 'You know what, things could be worse'. It was fun. I tried to enjoy it and thankfully I got over the line."

Fisher, the world No.287, improved on his opening round by 12 shots to hit the top of the leaderboard. He is looking to end a seven-year drought dating back to the 2011 Czech Masters - his most recent (and, to date, only) victory on the European Tour.

Fellow countryman Matt Wallace was on-hand with the Champagne as Fisher walked off the green.

Fellow player were quick to add their congratulations on social media, including next week's European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.

