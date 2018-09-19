search
HomeGolf NewsTwo of golf's biggest names are Dunhill Links bound

Golf News

Two of golf's biggest names are Dunhill Links bound

By bunkered.co.uk13 September, 2018
Alfred Dunhill Links

Three-time major champion Brooks Koepka will make his return to the European Tour when he tees it up in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next month - and he'll be joined there by his Ryder Cup teammate Tony Finau.

Koepka, 28, will grace the Old Course at St Andrews, as well as Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, a week after his second Ryder Cup appearance and, in a post on Instagram, he outlined the reason behind his decision.

• Who is Brooks Koepka's caddie?

• Major champ Koepka 'driven by haters'

“I’m so delighted to be coming back to the Alfred Dunhill Links, and of course to play once again at St Andrews,” he wrote.

“Last time I played in the Dunhill it was with my dad Bob, and it was a few days I will never forget. Being able to do that at the Home of Golf in such a prestigious competition with the great Scottish galleries was a unique moment for both of us.”

Koepka’s most recent appearance in the Dunhill Links came in 2015, when he finished in a tie for second place, two shots behind winner Thorbjorn Olesen.

• Why Brooks Koepka feared his career was OVER earlier this year

That was also the last time the American teed it up in a regular season European Tour event after earning full PGA Tour playing right earlier that year after winning the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Koepka finished T50 in 2013 and T9 in 2014 in his other two appearances in the event.

Tony Finau

Finau, meantime, will be making his debut in the Alfred Dunhill Links this year. Like Koepka, he will fly to Scotland from the Ryder Cup in Paris, where he will be making his debut in the match.

The PGA Tour winner could be the FedEx Cup champion and $10m richer by then. The 28-year-old is currently third in the year-long standings going into next week's season finale, the Tour Championship at East Lake.

