One pro has ZERO intention of watching Tiger vs Phil

Golf News

One pro has ZERO intention of watching Tiger vs Phil

By Michael McEwan08 October, 2018
Phil Mickelson Tiger Woods Justin Thomas PGA Tour The Match Shadow Creek Twitter golf on TV
Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson

With Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both having failed to produce the goods at the Ryder Cup – they lost a combined six matches out six – it’s fair to say the anticipation of their much mooted match in Las Vegas next month has cooled considerably.

The duo are scheduled to go head-to-head in ‘The Match’ at Shadow Creek Golf Club on November 23 in an 18-hole, $9m, winner-takes-all head-to-head.

The one-off event will be broadcast on pay-per-view TV but not everyone is excited at the prospect of shelling out up to a reported $30 to see the two former rivals go toe-to-toe.

• Jim Furyk breaks his silence on Ryder Cup criticism

• Phil Mickelson plans major changes for 2019

• 9 times Phil got it badly wrong this year

Add Justin Thomas to that number,

In a Q&A with his Twitter followers at the weekend, the top points-scorer for the US at Le Golf National last week said that there is a “0% chance” that he’ll be watching.  

Zing!

Here are some other highlights from the former world No.1’s social media chat with his fans…

