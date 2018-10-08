One pro has ZERO intention of watching Tiger vs Phil

With Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both having failed to produce the goods at the Ryder Cup – they lost a combined six matches out six – it’s fair to say the anticipation of their much mooted match in Las Vegas next month has cooled considerably.



The duo are scheduled to go head-to-head in ‘The Match’ at Shadow Creek Golf Club on November 23 in an 18-hole, $9m, winner-takes-all head-to-head.

The one-off event will be broadcast on pay-per-view TV but not everyone is excited at the prospect of shelling out up to a reported $30 to see the two former rivals go toe-to-toe.



Add Justin Thomas to that number,

In a Q&A with his Twitter followers at the weekend, the top points-scorer for the US at Le Golf National last week said that there is a “0% chance” that he’ll be watching.

Love TW and Phil to death.... but there’s a 0% chance I order that. I’ll be watching football! 😂 https://t.co/Zfr11oDA44 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 6, 2018

Zing!

Here are some other highlights from the former world No.1’s social media chat with his fans…

Why have a ceiling? https://t.co/gjvTq1jJSY — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 6, 2018

Get better... always striving for that! https://t.co/R1iQbYOiLJ — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 6, 2018

Ryder cup. Hands down. Most nerves I’ve ever had on a golf course https://t.co/G6jUmZ9JZg — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 6, 2018

Never hit enough club. Don’t have Shame hitting it short! https://t.co/1a3LZkCiWT — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 6, 2018

Lots and lots and lots of wins, majors, records, but being a great ambassador for the game and start a foundation that benefits those in need is extremely important to me https://t.co/r4YTAaXWQR — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 6, 2018