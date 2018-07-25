Open champ Francesco Molinari has won way more money than you think

€1,625,387.

That's how much Francesco Molinari banked on Sunday for capturing the Claret Jug and, in doing so, Italy's first major championship title.

The win also meant that Molinari passed a significant milestone on the European Tour Career Money List.

In taking down Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods at Carnoustie, the Italian has cracked €20m in prize money - one of only 15 players in the history of the tour to do so - with €20,759,773 in earnings.



At the age of 35, he is also the third youngest among the top 15, behind multiple major champions Rory McIlroy - leader on the money list - and Martin Kaymer, who is 11th.



While Molinari has played predominantly on the PGA Tour this season - he won his first title at the Quicken Loans National earlier this month - he has earned €4,234,947 from just seven starts on the European Tour in 2018, placing him comfortably at the top of the Race to Dubai and Ryder Cup standings.



European Tour Career Money List

1. Rory McIlroy - €35,110,780

2. Lee Westwood - €34,777,910

3. Ernie Els - $28,623,680

4. Sergio Garcia - $28,051,005

5. Henrik Stenson - €27,952,674

6. Justin Rose - €25,528,845

7. Padraig Harrington - €25,348,103

8. Ian Poulter - €24,715,120

9. Colin Montgomerie - €24,493,990

10. Miguel Angel Jimenez - €24,233,436

11. Martin Kaymer - €21,742,029

12. Retief Goosen - €21,733,473

13. Francesco Molinari - €20,759,773

14. Thomas Bjorn - €20,609,075

15. Darren Clarke - €20,541,979

