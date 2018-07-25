Open silver medallist Sam Locke has made a decision on his future

Fresh from winning the Silver Medal at The 147th Open, Sam Locke has announced that he has turned professional with immediate effect.



Locke, 19, won the low amateur spoils at Carnoustie last week. The only amateur to make the cut - as well as the sole Scot to advance to the weekend - he admitted he planned to sit down with mentor Paul Lawrie and his parents to make a decision on his next move.

That decision was made today.



“To move in to the professional ranks is always something I’ve wanted to do,” said Locke. “It’s been a genuine goal of mine to play golf for a living for some time now.



"My dad, Andrew, is a PGA professional at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre and obviously I have close ties to Paul Lawrie, so have an understanding of what it takes to be successful in the pro game.



“My experiences over the last week or so, since I won The Open Qualifier at The Renaissance and throughout last week have allowed me to see things from a different perspective.

Lawrie, who won The Open at Carnoustie in 1999 but was forced to sit out this year's championship through injury, is fully supportive of Locke's decision.



“Winning the Silver Medal was hugely impressive and whilst this is just the beginning of the journey for Sam I certainly think he’s ready to make the transition," he said. "I’ll be on-hand to give him any advice he feels he may need along the way.”



The news will come as a significant blow to Scottish Golf which, in the same hour as news broke of Locke's intention to turn professional, issued a press release announcing his participation in this week's Scottish Amateur Championship at Blairgowrie.



Locke had been set to defend the title he won last year at Prestwick but, having turned professional, he has forgone that opportunity.

