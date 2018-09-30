Opening morning pairings announced for 2018 Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau will play Justin Rose and Jon Rahm in tomorrow morning's opening match of the Ryder Cup.

They will get the 42nd edition of golf's biennial battle underway at 7.10am (UK time) tomorrow morning.

Rory McIlroy and Thorbjørn Olesen will take on Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler in the second match, followed by Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas against Paul Casey and Terrell Hatton in match three.

Open champion Francesco Molinari and rookie Tommy Fleetwood will play Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods in the fourth and final match of the morning.

That means no place for three of European captain Thomas Bjorn's four picks, including Ian Poulter. Alex Noren, meanwhile, is the only one of the five European rookies to sit out the first session.

For the United States, Phil Mickelson will sit out the opening session of the Ryder Cup for the first time since 1995 - his rookie appearance.