search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOpening morning pairings announced for 2018 Ryder Cup

Golf News

Opening morning pairings announced for 2018 Ryder Cup

By Michael McEwan27 September, 2018
Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Le Golf National Team Europe Team USA Jim Furyk Phil Mickelson Ian Poulter Tiger Woods Patrick Reed Tony Finau Brooks Koepka
Rory Olesen Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau will play Justin Rose and Jon Rahm in tomorrow morning's opening match of the Ryder Cup.

They will get the 42nd edition of golf's biennial battle underway at 7.10am (UK time) tomorrow morning.

Rory McIlroy and Thorbjørn Olesen will take on Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler in the second match, followed by Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas against Paul Casey and Terrell Hatton in match three.

Open champion Francesco Molinari and rookie Tommy Fleetwood will play Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods in the fourth and final match of the morning. 

• REMINDER: This is what time the Ryder Cup tees off!

• The most glam photos from the Ryder Cup Gala Dinner

• How to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup on TV

That means no place for three of European captain Thomas Bjorn's four picks, including Ian Poulter. Alex Noren, meanwhile, is the only one of the five European rookies to sit out the first session.

• How much a day at the 2018 Ryder Cup will cost you

For the United States, Phil Mickelson will sit out the opening session of the Ryder Cup for the first time since 1995 - his rookie appearance. 

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Le Golf National

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Jim Furyk

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Ian Poulter

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Tony Finau

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Golf News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Fantasy Five to pick
Spectator hit by Brooks Koepka loses sight in eye
Do a good deed; win a golf break to Mauritius
Ryder Cup: In defence of Patrick Reed
#Moliwood wake up in bed together after Ryder Cup win...

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow