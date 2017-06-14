Our picks for US Open glory

The US Open is almost upon us – but who will be lifting the trophy come Sunday evening (weather permitting, of course)?



To give you some pause for thought before laying down your bets, our team have picked who they think will win this week, as well as who they think might be a good each-way bet, too...

Bryce Ritchie • Editor

TO WIN

Dustin Johnson - 7/1



The world No.1 has been too good for too long and has the game to match any course right now. While becoming a father at the beginning of the week may pose a bit of a distraction, if he's in the mood, I don't think Erin Hills will provide the same problems for him as it might his rivals. Of the world top five, he has comfortably the best chance of winning.



OUTSIDER

Marc Leishman - 80/1

Has history in big events in recent years - 2013 Masters and 2014 and 2015 Opens - despite never managing to make it over the line. He's long, averaging just shy of 300 yards, and is fully capable of going low and slugging it out if need be. A much better player than his odds of 80/1 suggest.

Michael McEwan • Assistant Editor

TO WIN

Jon Rahm - 18/1

Big Rahmbo is the most exciting thing to happen to golf in a long, long time. Hits it forever, has tons of confidence, is aggressive, has already won on the PGA Tour, is inside the world’s top ten – not bad going for a guy who was the low amateur at Oakmont last year. This will be the first of many majors this future world No.1 is going to win.

OUTSIDER

Branden Grace - 40/1

The South African seems to reserve his best stuff for links-y type courses. Came close at Chambers Bay a couple of years ago before a late collapse but is exactly who I’d be looking at for an E/W flutter. I’ve said for a while that he’ll be the next South African to win a major. This could well be his time.

Martin Inglis • Online Writer

TO WIN

Rickie Fowler - 20/1



"When will Rickie win his major?" Now that Sergio has that monkey off his back, the focus of that subject is likely to soon reach Fowler who, of course, achieved top fives in all four majors in 2014. Long, accurate and seventh on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting, expect him to put his back-to-back missed cuts at the US Open well and truly behind him here with a strong performance.

OUTSIDER

Brooks Koepka - 40/1

Another player searching for his first major, Koepka has finished inside the top 20 in the last three US Opens - T4, T18, T13 - and took a liking to another Wisconsin venue, Whistling Straits, in the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship to finish T5. Averages 307.6 yards off the tee - second only to Dustin Johnson in the field this week - and that is likely to be a big factor on the longest course in major championship history (7,741 yards).



David Cunninghame • Staff Writer

TO WIN

Rickie Fowler - 20/1

I feel it’s his time. Rickie is in form after a runner-up finish at the Memorial Tournament two weeks ago and, despite a missed cut at the FedEx St Jude Classic last week, he has a knack for playing some of his best golf in the biggest tournaments. Although he is long and straight off the tee, I feel it is his aggressive putting that will see him claim the trophy on Sunday.

OUTSIDER

Branden Grace - 40/1

Most of us will picture DJ’s agonising miss on the 18th green when we think back to the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay, but Grace also narrowly missed out that day. He was in the driving seat deep into the back nine on Sunday, but a wild drive on the 16th tee saw his chances disappear. Erin Hills should suit his game. He can hit it a long way, he’s one of the best ball-strikers on the European Tour and if his putting is on then, he’s certainly one to watch.