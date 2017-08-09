There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsOur picks for US PGA Championship glory

Golf News

US PGA

Our picks for US PGA Championship glory

By Bunkered Golf Magazine09 August, 2017
US PGA Championship
Spieth Zjhideki

Bryce Ritchie • Editor

TO WIN
Jordan Spieth – 10/1

It's an insult to pick anyone else. Whilst I think Rory McIlroy will undoubtedly do well on a golf course he clearly enjoys playing, it's Spieth who is the player in form. I don't think the Grand Slam expectation will weigh him down. I think it will force him to focus even more.

OUTSIDER
Zach Johnson – 66/1

At 66/1, he's by far the best E/W bet that'll earn you decent money for a top-six finish. The two-time major champ (remember that) is on the wrong side of 40 but playing his best golf in years. Don't let course length bother you. After all, it doesn't bother Spieth.

Getty Images 827278450

Michael McEwan • Digital Editor

TO WIN 
Rory McIlroy – 13/2

I could go on and on about why I am convinced - completely and utterly convinced - the Northern Irishman will win this week. Instead, I'll let this do the talking.

OUTSIDER
Marc Leishman – 66/1

The Aussie has a spotty US PGA record but I'm more interested in his major form as a whole. He's not just contended at the business end of one of golf's four biggest events in the past but had the heartbreak (losing in a play-off for the 2015 Open) that some people insist you need to experience before breaking through and winning. He's having a great year - one PGA Tour win, five other top tens - so I expect to see him in the mix at Quail Hollow.

Getty Images 827335862

Martin Inglis • Online Writer

TO WIN
Rory McIlroy – 13/2

Like Michael, I think it’s incredibly difficult to look anywhere other than the Northern Irishman. McIlroy has two wins and a runner-up finish at Quail Hollow when he's played in the Wells Fargo Championship and the weather forecast is also likely to work in his favour. With rain likely on each of the tournament days, McIlroy leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained in wet conditions at 2.21 - a fair chunk ahead of Dustin Johnson in second on 1.94.

OUTSIDER 
Zach Johnson – 66/1

Johnson is a form horse coming into the tournament. He finished runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama at Akron last week, which followed a T14 finish at the Open and T5 at the John Deere Classic. He also has a couple of decent finishes at Quail Hollow in recent years – T6 in 2011 and T11 in 2009. While conditions may favour longer hitters, just remember, Johnson clinched his maiden major title at the Masters in arguably the toughest conditions the tournament has seen this century.

Hideki Matsuyama

David Cunninghame • Staff Writer

TO WIN
Hideki Matsuyama – 11/1

It’s only a matter of time before Hideki claims his first major title and I think this could be the week. He is in scintillating form, blowing the field away last week at Firestone with his stunning, course record tying 61 on the final day. In the last 12 months he has claimed six wins worldwide, rising as high as No.2 in the world rankings and in his last four majors has finished T14, T2, T11 and T4.

OUTSIDER
Phil Mickelson – 66/1

Phil will be teeing it up this week for the 100th time in a major championship and apart from making a great headline, there are a few reasons why I think he could claim his second Wanamaker Trophy this week. Phil is a big fan of Quail Hollow, finishing in tie for fourth at the last two Wells Fargo Championships and, compared to the likes of Spieth and McIlroy, he has absolutely no pressure on him to turn in a performance. He often plays his best when going all-out attack, and that’s exactly what he’ll do this week.

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - PGA C'ship

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA Our picks for US PGA Championship glory
US PGA

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paula Creamer 'so confident' as she replaces Korda
Paula Creamer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US PGA Rory McIlroy 'inundated' with caddie offers
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US PGA Rory, Tiger & Jack welcome calendar changes
US PGA Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Westerwood launches exciting new quick golf format
Westerwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below