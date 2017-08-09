Our picks for US PGA Championship glory

Bryce Ritchie • Editor

TO WIN

Jordan Spieth – 10/1



It's an insult to pick anyone else. Whilst I think Rory McIlroy will undoubtedly do well on a golf course he clearly enjoys playing, it's Spieth who is the player in form. I don't think the Grand Slam expectation will weigh him down. I think it will force him to focus even more.

OUTSIDER

Zach Johnson – 66/1

At 66/1, he's by far the best E/W bet that'll earn you decent money for a top-six finish. The two-time major champ (remember that) is on the wrong side of 40 but playing his best golf in years. Don't let course length bother you. After all, it doesn't bother Spieth.

Michael McEwan • Digital Editor

TO WIN

Rory McIlroy – 13/2

I could go on and on about why I am convinced - completely and utterly convinced - the Northern Irishman will win this week. Instead, I'll let this do the talking.

OUTSIDER

Marc Leishman – 66/1

The Aussie has a spotty US PGA record but I'm more interested in his major form as a whole. He's not just contended at the business end of one of golf's four biggest events in the past but had the heartbreak (losing in a play-off for the 2015 Open) that some people insist you need to experience before breaking through and winning. He's having a great year - one PGA Tour win, five other top tens - so I expect to see him in the mix at Quail Hollow.

Martin Inglis • Online Writer

TO WIN

Rory McIlroy – 13/2

Like Michael, I think it’s incredibly difficult to look anywhere other than the Northern Irishman. McIlroy has two wins and a runner-up finish at Quail Hollow when he's played in the Wells Fargo Championship and the weather forecast is also likely to work in his favour. With rain likely on each of the tournament days, McIlroy leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained in wet conditions at 2.21 - a fair chunk ahead of Dustin Johnson in second on 1.94.

OUTSIDER

Zach Johnson – 66/1

Johnson is a form horse coming into the tournament. He finished runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama at Akron last week, which followed a T14 finish at the Open and T5 at the John Deere Classic. He also has a couple of decent finishes at Quail Hollow in recent years – T6 in 2011 and T11 in 2009. While conditions may favour longer hitters, just remember, Johnson clinched his maiden major title at the Masters in arguably the toughest conditions the tournament has seen this century.

David Cunninghame • Staff Writer

TO WIN

Hideki Matsuyama – 11/1



It’s only a matter of time before Hideki claims his first major title and I think this could be the week. He is in scintillating form, blowing the field away last week at Firestone with his stunning, course record tying 61 on the final day. In the last 12 months he has claimed six wins worldwide, rising as high as No.2 in the world rankings and in his last four majors has finished T14, T2, T11 and T4.

OUTSIDER

Phil Mickelson – 66/1

Phil will be teeing it up this week for the 100th time in a major championship and apart from making a great headline, there are a few reasons why I think he could claim his second Wanamaker Trophy this week. Phil is a big fan of Quail Hollow, finishing in tie for fourth at the last two Wells Fargo Championships and, compared to the likes of Spieth and McIlroy, he has absolutely no pressure on him to turn in a performance. He often plays his best when going all-out attack, and that’s exactly what he’ll do this week.