Our team's picks for Augusta glory

It's officially Masters week.

By this time next Monday (weather permitting), we'll have our first men's major champion of the season - but who will that be? Dustin Johnson? Rory McIlroy? Jason Day? Jordan Spieth? Perhaps somebody else?

To give you some pause for thought before laying down your bets - and who doesn't love a good flutter on the action at Augusta? - our team have picked who they think will win this week, as well as who they think might be a good each-way bet, too...



Bryce Ritchie • Editor

TO WIN

Rory McIlroy

Despite DJ's heroics of late, his incredible run has to end somewhere and I think Rory will be the player to put an end to that hot streak. A Masters win will be the start of a giant summer for Rory. When Rory is 'on', it doesn't matter what anyone else does.



OUTSIDER

Brooks Koepka

He hits it miles, so the predicted poor weather will suit him, and his record at Augusta is okay in two starts (a tie for 33 and a tie for 21nd). For me, he's too hard to ignore at 66/1 E/W.

Michael McEwan • Assistant Editor

TO WIN

Rory McIlroy

If the weather at Augusta is as wet as some forecasters are predicting, you have to fancy McIlroy’s prospects of becoming just the sixth golfer to complete the career Grand Slam. Three of his four previous major wins have come on wet courses so, for me, it’s just a question of how well he putts. If he brings some of his Ryder Cup golf to Georgia, you may as well fit him for the jacket right now.

OUTSIDER

Marc Leishman

Having recently won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the big Aussie, above, is bang on form. He was fourth at the Masters in 2013 and has contended in other majors, too, most notably the 2015 Open where he lost in a play-off to Zach Johnson. I am convinced he’ll be the next major winner from Down Under.

Martin Inglis • Staff Writer

TO WIN

Dustin Johnson



I find it incredibly hard to see anyone other than Rory McIlroy challenging DJ this week. His last two finishes at Augusta read T6, T4 and he's heading into the week going for his fourth win in a row. Only Jimmy Demaret in 1940 has won The Masters for his fourth win in a row, and I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if DJ does the same.

OUTSIDER

Marc Leishman



Like DJ, Casey's last two finishes at Augusta read T6, T4 and, coupled with another two top tens in 2004 and 2007, it's safe to say he knows his way around the place. His form in 2017 hasn't been up there with last season so far, but T11 at the Honda Classic, T16 at the WGC-Mexico Championship and reaching the last 16 of the WGC-Match Play shows that he isn't too far away at all.

David Cunninghame • Staff Writer

TO WIN

Jordan Spieth



Just look at his Masters record, T2, 1 & T2, he clearly loves the place. Memories from the 12th hole on Sunday last year are still fresh in our minds and no doubt in Jordan’s. However I think he has a point to prove to himself after last year and wouldn’t be surprised to see him donning a second green jacket.

OUTSIDER

Thomas Pieters

If the forecast is correct then this year should play even more into the hands of the big hitters. Although it’s his first Masters, he showed last year at the Ryder Cup he’s got no fear and think he’s got the game to have a run at it.

Who are you betting on?

Where are you laying your cash this week? Leave your hottest tips in our 'Comments' section below.

