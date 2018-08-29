OUT NOW: The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour

Not since EA Sports’ Rory McIlroy PGA Tour, which was released in 2015, has there been a top-level multi-platform golf video game.



But today, a new video game has been released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC called The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour.

It’s part of a collaboration between 2K Sports – famed for its NBA, MLB and WWE games – and HB Studios.

Developed by HB Studios, The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour marks the franchise’s first release featuring the official PGA TOUR license and presents an opportunity, through the new partnership, to deliver the most comprehensive and engaging virtual golf experience to date for the series.

So, what’s all included in the game?

Key features

• Improved ball physics, swing mechanics, swing feedback and other core gameplay mechanics;

• Unparalleled visual fidelity powered by award-winning and industry-leading SpeedTree® technology often used in top blockbuster games and films;

• Overhauled user interface delivering a fresh look and feel.

• An officially licensed PGA Tour Career Mode, where players will embark on an authentic journey through Q-School and the Web.com Tour, earning the right to play in a 32-tournament PGA Tour season;

• Season play includes beautifully precise replicas of PGA Tour courses that are accurate down to one-metre of resolution of the real-life courses;

• Players will forge rivalries and land sponsorships en route to competing in the FedEx Cup play-offs, with the ultimate goal of becoming a FedEx Cup champion;

• A robust online multiplayer system for matchmaking and private matches;

• Go head-to-head or play as a team with friends in any one of six game formats, including the new additions of Skins and Alt-Shot.

For those looking to tee it up against Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, sadly you won't be able to. While the PGA Tour licensing includes some of the tour's events, it doesn't include any PGA Tour players in the game unlike past EA Sports games.



“We are thrilled to have partnered with HB Studios and 2K to create and distribute the first-ever tournament play mode within a console game, featuring some of the most recognised PGA Tour events including The Players Championship,” said Len Brown, chief legal officer and executive vice-president of licensing for the PGA Tour.

“The career mode will allow our fans to rise through the ranks and earn their way onto the PGA Tour, where they will compete on authentic Tour courses.”

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour is available now today for digital download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

In addition, physical versions of the game will be available at participating retailers in the autumn.