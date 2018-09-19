Over 50s group given FREE clubs as part of council reuse scheme

Members of a community group in South Ayrshire have been aided in their bid to take up golf by a council-led scheme whereby golfers recycle their old golf clubs.



Drop-off points have been set-up at Golf South Ayrshire’s five sites – Belleisle Park, Dalmilling, Girvan, Maybole and Troon Links – for golfers to deposit their unwanted gear and, in return, they receive a 10% discount off their next purchase at Belleisle Park, Dalmilling or Troon Links pro shops.



• Scottish Golf tables latest bid to increase affiliation fee



The scheme was inspired by a similar operation that ran in Perth & Kinross in a bid to increase golf participation while, at the same time, helping to break down barriers that the sport is ‘too expensive’.

Twelve sets were recently distributed to community group, Maybole Over 50s (MOFs) who, at the time, were enjoying six free lessons from Belleisle’s PGA pro Richard Gordon, as well as free use of the course.

Prior to the lessons, all of the participants had either never touched a golf club in their lives or hadn’t in decades and despite most of the clubs being over ten-years-old, that didn’t bother them one bit.



• Glasgow club to offer FREE golf for women and children



“At the end of the day, we’re never going to be the next Tiger Woods and we don’t want to be the next Tiger Woods,” said MOF member Peter Mason. “We just want to stay active and enjoy ourselves – so it doesn’t matter in the slightest.

“For clubs that have been lying around in people’s garages for 20-plus years, they’re perfectly fine for us to use.”

• New St Andrews course to be open by 2021

Councillor Brian McGinley, Economic Development, Tourism and Leisure Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council, added: “We’re using our facilities to give as many people as possible access to leisure. Being active is a great way to improve health and wellbeing and it’s encouraging that people in Maybole and beyond have got involved to realise the benefits.”