Over half of tour pros say they've seen other players do what?!

Golf News

Over half of tour pros say they've seen other players do what?!

By bunkered.co.uk14 September, 2018
PGA Tour Anonymous pro Survey Golf Magazine Cheating donald trump Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson US Open
Anonymous Tour Pro Survey

More than half of all PGA Tour pros have seen a fellow player cheat during a tournament round.

According to the latest edition of Golf Magazine’s "Anonymous PGA Tour Pro Survey", 56% of players surveyed said that they had witnessed a playing partner purposefully break the rules.

One player remarked that they had seen it happen “multiple times”, adding: “The Tour is a joke when it comes to enforcing the rules.”

• EXCLUSIVE - Martin Kaymer and Craig Connelly split

• American duo confirm Dunhill Links participation

Another said: “I’ve seen guys bend the rules and mark their ball improperly.”

To a man, every player polled said that they had never not reported themselves for breaking a rule.

• The changes to the Rules of Golf that will affect YOU the most

Other eye-catching results...

53% of players surveyed said that unruly fan behaviour had cost them a shot

54% of players have played a tournament round hungover

56% of players voted for Donald Trump in the most recent US Presidential election

90% believe that Tiger Woods will win another major

64% have paid a PGA Tour fine

54% think Phil Mickelson should have been DQ'd for his antics in this year’s US Open

51% own a gun

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE RESULTS IN FULL

Golf News

