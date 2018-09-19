Over half of tour pros say they've seen other players do what?!

More than half of all PGA Tour pros have seen a fellow player cheat during a tournament round.



According to the latest edition of Golf Magazine’s "Anonymous PGA Tour Pro Survey", 56% of players surveyed said that they had witnessed a playing partner purposefully break the rules.

One player remarked that they had seen it happen “multiple times”, adding: “The Tour is a joke when it comes to enforcing the rules.”



• EXCLUSIVE - Martin Kaymer and Craig Connelly split

• American duo confirm Dunhill Links participation



Another said: “I’ve seen guys bend the rules and mark their ball improperly.”

To a man, every player polled said that they had never not reported themselves for breaking a rule.



• The changes to the Rules of Golf that will affect YOU the most



Other eye-catching results...



• 53% of players surveyed said that unruly fan behaviour had cost them a shot

• 54% of players have played a tournament round hungover

• 56% of players voted for Donald Trump in the most recent US Presidential election

• 90% believe that Tiger Woods will win another major

• 64% have paid a PGA Tour fine

• 54% think Phil Mickelson should have been DQ'd for his antics in this year’s US Open

• 51% own a gun

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE RESULTS IN FULL