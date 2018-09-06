search
Overlooking Matt Wallace 'good break' for USA, says ex-Ryder Cup man

Golf News

Overlooking Matt Wallace 'good break' for USA, says ex-Ryder Cup man

By bunkered.co.uk06 September, 2018
The eyes of the golf world were fixed intently on Thomas Bjorn in the Sky Sports studio yesterday afternoon as he completed the 2018 European Ryder Cup team with his four wildcard picks.

The reaction on social media, so far, has been mixed. Among golf fans, there has been surprise at the selection of Sergio Garcia in particular while, among European golfers and caddies, there has been widespread support for the Dane’s four choices.

On the other side of the Atlantic, though, former Ryder Cup man Mark Calcavecchia, who played in the biennial match four times from 1989 to 2002, believes Bjorn’s non-selection of in-form Matt Wallace is a ‘good break’ for his fellow countrymen.

Wallace has won three times on the European Tour so far in 2018, including last week’s Made in Denmark - the final counting event and where Thomas Pieters was victorious two years ago to seal his place at Hazeltine.

But the victory, where the Englishman made seven birdies in his last eight holes, clearly wasn’t impressive enough for Bjorn to consider swapping out either Garcia or his fellow wildcard picks Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter.

