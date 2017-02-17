Paddy Power speak out on Muirfield prank

• Paddy Power speak out after playing prank on Muirfield
• ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park’ sign was posted on the gates
• “We thought we’d prod the best,” said the bookmaker
Officials failed to see the funny side after being forced remove a giant sign attached to the iconic entrance gates to the club, labelled ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park’.
"We were a bit scared when one of the dinosaurs stormed out"
The prank was organised by the bookmaker after the HCEG yesterday announced the club will hold its second vote to admit female members in the space of a year.
“While Muirfield members bury their heads in the sand this time round, we thought we’d prod the beast with our Jurassic sign,” a Paddy Power statement read.
“To be honest we were a bit scared when one of the dinosaurs stormed out to take our sign down but overall it was a roaring success.”
"Overall it was a roaring success"
Last year’s vote fell 14 short of what was required to change its male-only policy and resulted in Muirfield losing its place on the Open rota.
The bookmaker is also running a special market on the vote, with the outcome expected in the middle of next month. Currently, ‘No’ is the favourite at 1/2.
Muirfield to Vote to Admit Women Members
• 1/2 – NO
• 6/4 – YES
