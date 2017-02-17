Paddy Power speak out on Muirfield prank

• Paddy Power speak out after playing prank on Muirfield

• ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park’ sign was posted on the gates

• “We thought we’d prod the best,” said the bookmaker

Bookmaker Paddy Power has spoken out about a prank it pulled on the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (HCEG) at Muirfield.

Officials failed to see the funny side after being forced remove a giant sign attached to the iconic entrance gates to the club, labelled ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park’.

“We were a bit scared when one of the dinosaurs stormed out” – Paddy Power statement

The prank was organised by the bookmaker after the HCEG yesterday announced the club will hold its second vote to admit female members in the space of a year.

“While Muirfield members bury their heads in the sand this time round, we thought we’d prod the beast with our Jurassic sign,” a Paddy Power statement read.

“To be honest we were a bit scared when one of the dinosaurs stormed out to take our sign down but overall it was a roaring success.”

“Overall it was a roaring success” – Paddy Power statement

Last year’s vote fell 14 short of what was required to change its male-only policy and resulted in Muirfield losing its place on the Open rota.

The bookmaker is also running a special market on the vote, with the outcome expected in the middle of next month. Currently, ‘No’ is the favourite at 1/2.

Muirfield to Vote to Admit Women Members

• 1/2 – NO

• 6/4 – YES

