search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPadraig Harrington: A hole-by-hole guide to Carnoustie

The Stretch

Padraig Harrington: A hole-by-hole guide to Carnoustie

By bunkered.co.uk16 July, 2018
Carnoustie The Open Padraig Harrington The Open Championship Course Guide Hole by Hole R&A Golf Course
Harrington Main

Golf's oldest championship returns to the game's stiffest test this week, when The Open is staged at Carnoustie.

The 147th Open marks the eighth time that the battle to be named the 'Champion Golfer of the Year' has been waged over the famous Angus links.

Prior to this year, the championship last visited Carnoustie in 2007 when Padraig Harrington defeated Sergio Garcia in a play-off to win the first of his three major championships.

Who better, then, to give us an exclusive hole-by-hole guide to the course?

Let's find out what the Irishman has to say...

Prev Next

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - The Open Championship

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Golf Course

Golf News

The reason Rickie Fowler is confident going into the weekend at Carnoustie
Housemates Kisner and Johnson share Open lead
The big names who won't be around this weekend at The Open
Sandy Lyle admits to 'lump in the throat' as he bows out of Open
Russell Knox offers brutal appraisal of his Open efforts

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow