Padraig Harrington: A hole-by-hole guide to Carnoustie

Golf's oldest championship returns to the game's stiffest test this week, when The Open is staged at Carnoustie.

The 147th Open marks the eighth time that the battle to be named the 'Champion Golfer of the Year' has been waged over the famous Angus links.

Prior to this year, the championship last visited Carnoustie in 2007 when Padraig Harrington defeated Sergio Garcia in a play-off to win the first of his three major championships.

Who better, then, to give us an exclusive hole-by-hole guide to the course?

Let's find out what the Irishman has to say...

