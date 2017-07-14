Padraig Harrington co-leads after 'boring' round

Padraig Harrington co-leads the Scottish Open heading in the weekend after a ‘boring’ second round, which he revealed was in complete contrast to his week so far.

The three-time major winner missed his flight over to Scotland after getting stuck in traffic on Monday and only managed one look at Dundonald Links in the pro-am on Wednesday ahead of teeing off.

Harrington, though, believes that the extra day of rest was a blessing in disguise as he raced clear with a bogey-free four-under-par 68 before being joined at the top on nine-under-par by afternoon starters Alexander Knappe and Englishman Callum Shinkwin.

“I suppose at this stage of my career and the way the game has gone, you can handle playing not as much practice rounds. I'm getting too old to play practice rounds!

Read more - Padraig Harrington suffers freak injury

“I had plenty of drama in the first round but today was the opposite. Today was just boring. There was no stress. All day, I made two birdies on par-5s and I hit two 7-irons on my tenth and 11th holes in pretty close. That was my day.”

Challenge Tour graduate Knappe, 28, had missed his last eight cuts in a row but got off to a storming start with four birdies and an eagle on the back nine before continuing on to shoot a seven-under-par 65, which was the low round of the day.

"You always try to feel a low score somewhere," he said. "You never should give up. You always should fight to work hard and eventually everything falls together. I'm trying to just work hard and keep the good work up and hopefully I'll have a good finish here."

They're queuing up on -9 at the top of the leaderboard...@CallumShinkwin joins Harrington and Knappe. pic.twitter.com/digHRJOIC3 — Bunkered Golf Mag (@BunkeredOnline) July 14, 2017

Shinkwin, meanwhile, replicated Harrington's 67-68 combination to be well and truly in the mix. The Englishman had missed nine cuts in a row up until the French Open but now says he's found the missing piece of the jigsaw.

"I was working with my coach in France and managed to find an extra piece of the puzzle and try and fix up my season and it's worked so far," said the 24-year-old. "I was in the final group last year in China and I learnt from it, so tomorrow should be good fun."