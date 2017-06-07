Padraig Harrington has been forced to withdraw from this week's FedEx St Jude Classic on the PGA Tour after requiring stitches in his elbow.



According to the Irishman, he was hit by an amateur golfer during their practice swing when he was giving a clinic ahead of the tournament and he's now likely to be sidelined for up to two weeks.

Harrington was not in the field for next week's US Open at Erin Hills and the FedEx St Jude Classic would have been the last possible chance for the 45-year-old to squeeze into the field.



However, that opportunity has now been scuppered, but Harrington took to Twitter to try and laugh off the unfortunate incident.

Just withdrawn from @PGATOUR@fesjcmemphis this week.I was hit on the elbow with a practice swing by an amateur I was coaching at an outing. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2017

Thankfully nothing was broken,just 6 stitches. I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2017

I'll only be out for 12 days or so to let stitches heal. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2017