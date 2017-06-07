There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPadraig Harrington needs stitches after amateur injures him

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Padraig Harrington needs stitches after amateur injures him

By Martin Inglis06 June, 2017
Padraig Harrington
Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington has been forced to withdraw from this week's FedEx St Jude Classic on the PGA Tour after requiring stitches in his elbow.

According to the Irishman, he was hit by an amateur golfer during their practice swing when he was giving a clinic ahead of the tournament and he's now likely to be sidelined for up to two weeks.

Harrington was not in the field for next week's US Open at Erin Hills and the FedEx St Jude Classic would have been the last possible chance for the 45-year-old to squeeze into the field. 

However, that opportunity has now been scuppered, but Harrington took to Twitter to try and laugh off the unfortunate incident.

Read more - Harrington wants 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Padraig Harrington needs stitches after amateur injures him
Padraig Harrington

By Martin Inglis

Airline costs golfer chance of US Open place
US Open

By Chris Doyle

Gear Shorts Zac Blair’s stylish second hand shoes
Gear Shorts

By David Cunninghame

R&A to increase security at the Open
New

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gary Player disputes Langer's senior major history
Bernhard Langer

By Martin Inglis

Barack Obama wows crowds in St Andrews
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below