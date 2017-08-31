Paige Spiranac signs with PXG

In the spirit of #DeadlineDay, PXG has announced a significant new signing of its own.

The headline-grabbing golf brand has today confirmed social media star Paige Spiranac as an ambassador.

Spiranac, 24, joins the likes of Billy Horschel, Lydia Ko and Zach Johnson in the #PXGTroops stable and said she is excited to become a part of the fast-moving company.

“PXG is changing the golf industry in a way that is exciting and refreshing,” Spiranac said. “I believe in the company and its people, and want to be part of what they’re doing.”

Spiranac played collegiate golf at San Diego State University. After graduating, she decided not to pursue playing on the LPGA and, instead, leveraged her passion for the game and social prowess to build a viable career as an influencer in the sport.



Today, her circle of influence exceeds 1.5m followers across her social media platforms - more than any LPGA professional.

I'm so honored to be a part of the PXG family! I can honestly say I have never played with better equipment. We have some really exciting projects in the works and I can't wait to give you an inside look into everything @pxg.

“As my followers know, I’m always looking for ways to improve my game and have a little more fun on the course,” she added. “From the first time I swung a PXG club, I have wanted to add them to my bag. They feel incredible and the performance really makes a difference.”

As a brand ambassador, Spiranac will be an advocate for PXG’s fans and consumers. She will host a series of internet videos featuring conversations with PXG’s pros, engineers and founder Bob Parsons. She will also share her experiences on the course and play alongside other golf fans in her quest to conquer the game.



“Paige epitomises PXG’s customers – passionate golfers who value exceptional equipment,” said company founder Bob Parsons. “She knows who she is and is unapologetic in her efforts to enjoy the game. I think that’s pretty cool and I think our customers will think so too.”

Paige Spiranac - WITB



• PXG 0811X Driver, 9° with Tensei White 60-s

• PXG 0341X 3-Wood, 15° with Fujikura Speeder Evo I 661-s

• PXG 0317X Hybrid, 19° and 22° with Tensei Blue 80-r

• PXG 0311XF Irons 5-9pw with Steelfiber 70-r

• PXG 0311T Milled Wedges, Sugar Daddy, 50° and 54° with Steelfiber 70-r

• PXG 0311T Milled Wedge Zulu, 58° with Steelfiber 70-r • PXG Gunboat S putter