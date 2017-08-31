There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPaige Spiranac signs with PXG

Golf News

Paige Spiranac signs with PXG

By Michael McEwan31 August, 2017
Paige Spiranac PXG
Spiranac Pxg

In the spirit of #DeadlineDay, PXG has announced a significant new signing of its own.

The headline-grabbing golf brand has today confirmed social media star Paige Spiranac as an ambassador.

Spiranac, 24, joins the likes of Billy Horschel, Lydia Ko and Zach Johnson in the #PXGTroops stable and said she is excited to become a part of the fast-moving company.

“PXG is changing the golf industry in a way that is exciting and refreshing,” Spiranac said. “I believe in the company and its people, and want to be part of what they’re doing.”

Spiranac played collegiate golf at San Diego State University. After graduating, she decided not to pursue playing on the LPGA and, instead, leveraged her passion for the game and social prowess to build a viable career as an influencer in the sport.

Today, her circle of influence exceeds 1.5m followers across her social media platforms - more than any LPGA professional. 

Read more - Paige Spiranac hits back at critics

“As my followers know, I’m always looking for ways to improve my game and have a little more fun on the course,” she added. “From the first time I swung a PXG club, I have wanted to add them to my bag. They feel incredible and the performance really makes a difference.”

As a brand ambassador, Spiranac will be an advocate for PXG’s fans and consumers. She will host a series of internet videos featuring conversations with PXG’s pros, engineers and founder Bob Parsons. She will also share her experiences on the course and play alongside other golf fans in her quest to conquer the game.

“Paige epitomises PXG’s customers – passionate golfers who value exceptional equipment,” said company founder Bob Parsons. “She knows who she is and is unapologetic in her efforts to enjoy the game. I think that’s pretty cool and I think our customers will think so too.”

Paige Spiranac - WITB

• PXG 0811X Driver, 9° with Tensei White 60-s
• PXG 0341X 3-Wood, 15° with Fujikura Speeder Evo I 661-s
• PXG 0317X Hybrid, 19° and 22° with Tensei Blue 80-r
• PXG 0311XF Irons 5-9pw with Steelfiber 70-r
• PXG 0311T Milled Wedges, Sugar Daddy, 50° and 54° with Steelfiber 70-r
• PXG 0311T Milled Wedge Zulu, 58° with Steelfiber 70-r • PXG Gunboat S putter

Related Articles - Paige Spiranac

Related Articles - PXG

Related Articles - Trending

-

Golf News

LPGA star to donate entire event earnings to Hurricane Harvey relief
Stacy Lewis

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Former world No.4 battling to save PGA Tour status
Hunter Mahan

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Craig Watson steps down as GB&I Walker Cup captain
Craig Watson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PGA Tour venue stricken by Hurricane Harvey
Shell Houston Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' 'mental strength' praised by... David Beckham?!
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Explained: How the FedEx Cup works
FedEx Cup

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below