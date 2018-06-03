Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Paige Spiranac teams-up with grip brand to tackle cyberbullying

By bunkered.co.uk03 June, 2018
Self-styled ‘Instagram golfer’ Paige Spiranac has teamed-up with SuperStroke Golf to help support ‘Stop Cyberbullying Day’ on June 15.

Spiranac has partnered with the leading grip brand on the development of a limited edition putter grip, which will be sold to help raise funds for the Cybersmile Foundation.

Spiranac, who has spoken at length about her experiences of being on the receiving end of online bullying, is an ambassador for the organisation, which will receive 50% of the proceeds from sales of the grip.

The grip, seen below, features Paige’s signature, as well as a selection of empowering words, such as ‘determination’, ‘honesty’, ‘encouragement’ and ‘respect’.  

In an Instagram post announcing the partnership, Spiranac wrote: “As many of you know, I’m an ambassador for Cybersmile which is a nonprofit organization focused on stopping cyberbullying. 

“I always try to use this platform to help others so I’m very excited to share my collaboration with SuperStroke on a limited edition putter grip that’ll launch on June 15th, which is Stop Cyberbullying Day!”

She added: “Can’t wait to share more as we get closer to June 15th! I really hope you love the grip and will support the cause to stop cyberbullying.”

