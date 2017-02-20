Pat Perez’ no ‘Fore’ shouts spark anger

• Pat Perez’ course etiquette at Genesis Open sparks anger

• The American hit spectators and did not shout ‘Fore’

• Shane Lowry tweeted: “What’s it going to take?”

Pat Perez has faced hefty criticism from fellow pros and viewers after hitting into the crowd on more than one occasion without shouting ‘Fore’.

The American was level par for his third round at the Genesis Open and, on the par-4 12th, his drive flew straight on to the head of a fan on the right-hand side of the fairway.

Pat Perez just hit a guy square in the dome pic.twitter.com/E4YBxfaiBn — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 19, 2017

At the 15th, Perez unleashed another tee shot that hit the leg of a spectator and, with that, left many people – including Shane Lowry – unhappy with his behaviour.

What’s it gonna take for players to start shouting fore. A signed ball or glove is no good to anyone if they are seriously injured??? — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) February 19, 2017

Viewers were also very unimpressed with what they saw from the American, who won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba back in November.

@PatPerezGolf @genesisopen @PGATOUR Have you heard the word ‘Fore’ start using it ignoramus. A signed ball wont help a bloody head. #arse — Grant Cook (@needwhitedriver) February 20, 2017

@PatPerezGolf must be a really nice guy to keep putting people’s health at risk because he doesn’t want to shout FORE! @PGATOUR #banhim — David Shepherd (@daveshep19) February 19, 2017

@SkySportsGolf @PatPerezGolf it’s an absolute disgrace & utterly reckless that players don’t shout fore ! Should be ashamed of yourself !! — Mike (@Mike646566) February 19, 2017

What did you make of Pat Perez’ behaviour?

Do you think Pat Perez and other players who don’t shout ‘Fore’ should face punishment for not shouting it? If so, what do you think it should be? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.

