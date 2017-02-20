bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Golf News / Pat Perez’ no ‘Fore’ shouts spark anger

Pat Perez’ no ‘Fore’ shouts spark anger

By on February 20, 2017

PatPerezJPEG

• Pat Perez’ course etiquette at Genesis Open sparks anger
• The American hit spectators and did not shout ‘Fore’
• Shane Lowry tweeted: “What’s it going to take?”

PAT PEREZ | PGA TOUR

Pat Perez has faced hefty criticism from fellow pros and viewers after hitting into the crowd on more than one occasion without shouting ‘Fore’.

The American was level par for his third round at the Genesis Open and, on the par-4 12th, his drive flew straight on to the head of a fan on the right-hand side of the fairway.

At the 15th, Perez unleashed another tee shot that hit the leg of a spectator and, with that, left many people – including Shane Lowry – unhappy with his behaviour.

Viewers were also very unimpressed with what they saw from the American, who won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba back in November.

What did you make of Pat Perez’ behaviour?

Do you think Pat Perez and other players who don’t shout ‘Fore’ should face punishment for not shouting it? If so, what do you think it should be? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading

Bookmark and Share
Related Items

1 Comment

  1. Hugh crawford

    February 20, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Every player that dosa’t shout four should be penalised a penalty stroke till they learn. Us amateur have to shout four so don’t seem why the pro’s don’t

    Reply
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>