Pat Perez: ‘Tiger can’t beat anybody’

• Pat Perez says Tiger Woods ‘can’t beat anybody’ anymore

• The 40-year-old didn’t hold back on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio

• “The guy can’t show up to an interview,” said Perez

PGA Tour pro Pat Perez has given a blunt assessment on the Tiger Woods situation, saying the 14-time major champion knows he can’t beat anybody.

Speaking on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, the 40-year-old – who won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba late last year – didn’t hold back when the topic of Woods arose and questioned his motives behind continuing to play.

“The bottom line is he knows he can’t beat anybody” – Pat Perez

“He knows he can’t beat anybody,” Perez said on the show. “He’s got this new corporation he started so he has to keep his name relevant to keep the corporation going.

Read more -> Pat Perez’ no ‘FORE’ shouts spark anger

“So he’s going to show up to a few events, he’s going to try to play, he’s going to show the Monster bag, he’s going to show the TaylorMade driver, he’s gonna get on TV. He’s got the Nike clothes, he’s gotta keep that stuff relevant.

“But the bottom line is he knows he can’t beat anybody. He knows it. He shot 77! That guy can’t shoot 77. What does he do the next day? ‘Ah my back’s gone’. He knows he can’t beat anybody!”

“The guy can’t show up to an interview” – Pat Perez

Woods pulled out of last week’s Genesis Open and this week’s Honda Classic after withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms.

He didn’t even show up to a scheduled pre-Genesis Open press conference on medical grounds and Perez believes that, if he doesn’t play The Masters, his season is over.

“Personally, I don’t think you’ll see him again this year,” Perez said. “The guy can’t show up to an interview!”

Read more -> Tiger Woods backs Jason Day’s slow play

After the first round of the Honda Classic, Perez stood by his remarks but felt they had been taken out of context and hopes Woods returns to the PGA Tour soon.

“I had an opinion on Tiger, and I said it,” he told ESPN. “No one wants to see Tiger come back, compete, and win again more than me.

“I was the one saying that none of these guys out here today can hold a candle to what Tiger has done or still does.

“But we’re talking about when is Tiger gonna play again? I don’t know. If the guy can’t do a press conference, how’s he gonna play golf?”

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Pat Perez on Tiger Woods

What do you make of Pat Perez’ comments on Tiger Woods? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading