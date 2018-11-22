"Pathetic and putrid" - English tour pro slaughters Tiger-Phil match

You can add Eddie Pepperell to the growing list of people unimpressed by the build-up to tomorrow’s head-to-head between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.



The Englishman took to Twitter – where else? – to voice his opinion about the $9m, winner-takes-all, 18-hole match between the two players, taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas.

And, in true Eddie style, he pulled no punches, labelling the contest “putrid” and “pathetic”.



Quote-tweeting a post from talkSPORT presenter Georgie Bingham responding to pictures of Woods and Mickelson posing with the $9m loot one of them will win, Pepperell wrote:

Coming away from my Twitter ban just to take Georgie’s point further and conclude that this is indeed everything golf shouldn’t be doing right now. One man earning $9 Million isn’t attractive. This putrid attempt at attention will turn out to be futile for everyone. Pathetic. https://t.co/dTf3B4mimg — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) November 22, 2018

Some of the two-time European Tour winner’s 67,000 Twitter followers were quick to point out that the money from ‘The Match’ will go to charity – which isn’t actually the case. The money from the side-bets the two make during the course of the round will go to charity but the $9m goes to the winner. Neither player has so far confirmed how much of that bounty they’ll give to good causes, saying only that “portions” will be donated to charities of their choosing.



People saying it’s for charity... Didn’t know that if it’s the case. Will leave original tweet up in case it’s not for charity. (My understanding were side bets charity) — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) November 22, 2018

One user countered that, to be disgusted at Tiger and Phil’s $9m match, Pepperell surely had to be equally turned off by the $10m bonus his fellow Englishman Justin Rose was paid for winning the FedEx Cup in September.

As Pepperell pointed out, there’s a big difference:

Well, to Justin’s credit that was a bonus after a year long order of merit, not just an 18 hope matchplay exhibition. Not sure whether you’ll understand the difference SG Off-The-Spliff because your Twitter name screams Twat. https://t.co/enPJNEL8CL — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) November 22, 2018

I think whoever wins between Tiger and Phil should put the $9 Million towards America’s National Debt so it comes down to $21,777,841,457,810. (at time of writing) — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) November 22, 2018

Tiger vs Phil is like Mayweather vs McGregor. Except on their day, there are 100 golfers who *could* beat Tiger/Phil. Not true of Boxing. When fewer people swallow bigger portions of the pie, inequality beckons. Not saying this is right or wrong, only that debt will fuck us all. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) November 22, 2018

Four-time PGA Tour winner Steve Flesch is another of Woods and Mickelson's peers to have taken umbrage at the event. He makes a good point, too.



The money is much better served going to charity or wildfire relief in Cali. They should make a designation on the last green to where it’s going, and not to their bank accounts where it’s not needed. https://t.co/agQ4dhPz3R — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) November 22, 2018

'The Match' is scheduled to get underway tomorrow at 8pm (UK time).

