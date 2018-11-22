search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"Pathetic and putrid" - English tour pro slaughters Tiger-Phil match

Golf News

"Pathetic and putrid" - English tour pro slaughters Tiger-Phil match

By Michael McEwan22 November, 2018
Eddie Pepperell Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson The Match Shadow Creek Las Vegas Twitter Steve Flesch PGA Tour European Tour
Tiger Phil The Match

You can add Eddie Pepperell to the growing list of people unimpressed by the build-up to tomorrow’s head-to-head between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The Englishman took to Twitter – where else? – to voice his opinion about the $9m, winner-takes-all, 18-hole match between the two players, taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas.

And, in true Eddie style, he pulled no punches, labelling the contest “putrid” and “pathetic”.

• Tourism chiefs dismiss Celtic's claim about value of golf tourism to Scotland

• Stunning new English course sets sights on hosting WGC

Quote-tweeting a post from talkSPORT presenter Georgie Bingham responding to pictures of Woods and Mickelson posing with the $9m loot one of them will win, Pepperell wrote:

Eddie Pepperell

Some of the two-time European Tour winner’s 67,000 Twitter followers were quick to point out that the money from ‘The Match’ will go to charity – which isn’t actually the case. The money from the side-bets the two make during the course of the round will go to charity but the $9m goes to the winner. Neither player has so far confirmed how much of that bounty they’ll give to good causes, saying only that “portions” will be donated to charities of their choosing.

One user countered that, to be disgusted at Tiger and Phil’s $9m match, Pepperell surely had to be equally turned off by the $10m bonus his fellow Englishman Justin Rose was paid for winning the FedEx Cup in September.

As Pepperell pointed out, there’s a big difference:

Four-time PGA Tour winner Steve Flesch is another of Woods and Mickelson's peers to have taken umbrage at the event. He makes a good point, too.

'The Match' is scheduled to get underway tomorrow at 8pm (UK time).

Related Articles - Eddie Pepperell

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - The Match

Related Articles - Shadow Creek

Related Articles - Las Vegas

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Steve Flesch

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Golf News

Don't miss our incredible Black Friday subscription offer
Tiger vs Phil WILL be shown live in the UK after all
He's back! "Wine-free" Victor Dubuisson makes his return to golf
Introducing... the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!
European legend "in total agreement" with Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour move

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
See all videos right arrow