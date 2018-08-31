Patrick Reed moans that FREE seats at the baseball weren't good enough

It’s been a pretty solid year for Patrick Reed.



He won the Masters to secure his first major championship; finished fourth at the US Open; qualified comfortably for the US Ryder Cup team; and he’s currently sitting 12th on the FedEx Cup standings.

Give most people a year like that and they’d struggle to find anything to complain about.



Reed, though, isn’t ‘most people’.

He took to social media last night to thank the PGA Tour for arranging free tickets to a Boston Red Sox baseball match for him, his wife and his sister-in-law.

Of the thousands who attended the match with the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park last night, it’s reasonable to assume that few needed free tickets less than a guy who has career earnings of more than $23million, but there you go.



In any case, Reed’s thanks was more sarcastic than sincere.

He added: “I love how you put my wife, sister in law and myself in the line drive section. We paid $650 to upgrade our seats and ended up in the same section as the rest of the @PGATOUR! #frontrow”

That’s right – that’s a multi-millionaire professional golfer complaining the free tickets he was given weren’t good enough.



Unsurprisingly, Reed’s comments didn’t elicit much sympathy from his 131,000 followers.

One user said: “I’m thinking you had 1 too many when you posted this.”

Another added: “Tier two player, tier two seats. Not sure what your beef is...”

@ridin_07 wrote: “I want to pull for you but at times I wonder. Be humble and thankful for all the things you have.”

Patrick Reed - Love him / Hate him?