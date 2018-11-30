search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPatrick Reed responds to questions over his Ryder Cup reputation

Golf News

Patrick Reed responds to questions over his Ryder Cup reputation

By Michael McEwan29 November, 2018
Patrick Reed Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Team USA Le Golf National Jim Furyk Jordan Spieth Hero World Challenge Steve Stricker
Patrick Reed

Arriving in France this year, Patrick Reed had suffered only one defeat in nine previous Ryder Cup appearances, winning seven points in the process.

Safe to say, then, that he well and truly earned the right to be called ‘Captain America’.

However, he endured a turgid time at Le Golf National, contributing only one point from three matches Europe inflicted the ‘Pounding in Paris’ on the United States.

That’s to say nothing of the fall-out that ensued, with Reed, his wife and even his mother-in-law publicly criticising, amongst other, US captain Jim Furyk and Jordan Spieth for the Americans’ capitulation in the French capital.

• OPINION - In defence of Patrick Reed

• Every US Ryder Cup player rated from 1 to 10 (look away, Phil)

All of which has damaged Reed’s reputation as the United States’ talisman. Not that he necessarily agrees with that.

Ahead of this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, the Masters champion was asked if he felt as though his ‘Captain America’ status had been damaged by this year’s Ryder Cup.

Fgwl Image

SIGN UP NOW - Play the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League

His response was perfectly ‘Patrick’.

“No – I’m still 3-0 in [Ryder Cup] singles,” he said. “[Being called ‘Captain America’] is something that I love and cherish and hopefully will continue playing really good golf when I represent the country and keep on bringing it in those events.

“Being 3-0 in singles is something cool because you always want to feel like you can be counted on toward the end, especially during a Ryder Cup.”

Memo to US captain-in-waiting Steve Stricker: use this guy wisely at Whistling Straits in 2020. 

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Le Golf National

Related Articles - Jim Furyk

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - Hero World Challenge

Related Articles - Steve Stricker

Golf News

REVEALED - The No.1 UK city for business-friendly golf clubs
Andy Sullivan pulls off outrageous trick shot... in his back garden!
How Balfron is winning the membership battle
Spieth-Reed Ryder Cup row rumbles on
WATCH - John Senden latest to suffer from daft rule after club breaks DURING swing

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
See all videos right arrow