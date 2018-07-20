Patrick Reed surprised by Scots’ backing after ‘shush’

Ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup, Patrick Reed revealed he's been surprised by how well-received he’s been in Scotland since the infamous ‘shush’ at Gleneagles back in 2014.

The 27-year-old has played in The Open twice on Scottish soil – 2015 at St Andrews and 2016 at Royal Troon – since playing the pantomime villain in Perthshire and, even after inspiring USA to success at Hazeltine in 2016, believes the support of the Scots hasn’t wavered.

“When you go overseas, especially after the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles and I shushed the crowd, you would have thought I would have come over here and have a lot of mixed reviews from people,” explained the American ahead of The Open.

“But they seem to really get behind me because they saw the passion I have not only for my game but for my country and golf.

“The more I started talking to some of the fans, the more I started paying a little bit more attention to football and stuff. You see how passionate they get with their team and they really enjoy that. I think that’s the reason they get behind me. It’s awesome to be around.”

Reed has top five finishes in his last three major starts – including his Augusta triumph – but, in four Open appearances, he’s yet to crack the top ten. He revealed a mindset change is what led to his runner-up finish at last year’s US PGA Championship and says it’ll be more of the same at Carnoustie.

“I used to always put too much pressure on myself in majors,” he added. “Now I go in there with the mindset of, hey, it’s just another day on the golf course. I’ve had that mindset in the past three majors and I’ve played pretty well in all of them.

Reed gets his quest for Open glory underway at 10.20am on Thursday alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Paul Casey.