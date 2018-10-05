Patrick Reed hits out at Jordan Spieth

The fallout from the USA’s heaviest Ryder Cup since 2006 has started.



Shortly after the Americans’ press conference at Le Golf National, Patrick Reed spoke to the New York Times and took a pop at Jordan Spieth for causing the break-up of their successful partnership.

By successful, in the two Ryder Cups the pair have played, they have taken five points from a possible seven, making them the most successful US partnership of all-time.

But, according to Reed, the inclusion of Justin Thomas to the team changed everything, although he believed it shouldn’t have.



Thomas partnered with Rickie Fowler at last year's Presidents Cup to great effect and, in the build-up to the match, Reed widely expected to be continuing with Spieth.



However, the Masters champion was instead put with Tiger Woods and they lost both of the fourball matches, while Spieth and Thomas won three out of their four matches together.

“The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me,” Reed told the New York Times.

“I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success. He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done.”

Reed's comments confirm remarks made by his wife, Justine, above, on Twitter over the weekend, where she also took aim at Spieth as well as captain Furyk.

When the pair were asked about the break-up in the losing press conference, both stared at each other awkwardly then smiled.



Spieth said his bit, Furyk stepped in then, as Reed was about to speak, the press conference was halted as the victorious Team Europe were en route.

When he spoke to the New York Times less than an hour after the press conference ended, he added: "I was looking at him like I was about to light the room up like Phil in ’14.

“Every day, I saw ‘Leave your egos at the door,’” referring to signs displayed in the US team room. “They [the Europeans] do that better than us.”

Reed also questioned Furyk for his lack of involvement in Paris, playing in only three of the five sessions. He played four on debut at Gleneagles and all five at Hazeltine two years ago.

"For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice," he added.

