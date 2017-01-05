Patrick Reed wants Open title the most

• Patrick Reed says The Open is the major he’d most like to win

• “Every aspect of your game has to be on,” said the 26-year-old

• The American is yet to have a top ten in majors in 12 starts

After his performance in the Ryder Cup, there’s no question that Patrick Reed is one of the best players in the world without a major title to his name.

And, if he had the choice of which won he’d rather win, the American opted for the one that isn’t played stateside – and his reasons for it surely epitomise why The Open is the greatest of the four.

“I’d have to say Claret Jug” – Patrick Reed

“Oohh, oh, man – I’d have to say Claret Jug,” said Reed ahead of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

“I’ve always loved the British Open because of the difference in the weather, the different kind of shots you have to hit.

“To me, that tournament is won by the guy who has the most control, not only physically over his golf ball, on all different shots, but also mentally.”

And Reed, who finished T20 at St Andrews and T12 last year at Royal Troon – his best performance in 12 major championship starts – didn’t stop his appraisal of golf’s oldest major there.

“You literally could step up on the first tee, and it could be 75 degrees, sunny, no wind,” he added. “Then you could step up on the third tee and it could be 40 degrees, blowing 40 and raining sideways.

“You can’t go into that event and think you’re only going to hit a draw or you’re only going to hit a fade.

“You need to have every aspect of your game on” – Patrick Reed

“Because if it’s blowing 40 off the right and you’re hitting a draw, that’s turning into a 40-50-yard hook. And same thing if the wind is howling off the left and you’re hitting cuts, I mean, it’s just a big slice. You can’t control that.

“So that’s the one major and one event I feel like you need to have every aspect of your game on, and mentally, to win.”

