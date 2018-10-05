Patrick Reed’s mother-in-law wades in to Ryder Cup row

It has been quite the Ryder Cup fall-out, hasn’t it?

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson allegedly scrapping at the European victory party – whichBrooks has strenuously denied – to Patrick Reedand his wife both taking aim at US captain Jim Furyk and ‘Golden Child’ Jordan Spieth, to an anonymous American describing Reed as ‘full of shit’, it has been an ugly, bruising week for the United States.

Last night, things took a slightly surreal turn when the mother-in-law of (who else) Reed contributed her two cents on the whole affair.



Janet Kessler Karain, the mum of Reed’s wife Justine, sounded off in epic fashion in the Facebook comments section of a GOLF.com story about how the Masters champ’s very public handling of the defeat could do him more harm than good.



Responding specifically to the point of Reed not answering a question in the press conference that was addressed to both he and Spieth - and seemingly oblivious to the fact that Alan Shipnuck didn't write this particular story - Kessler Karain wrote:



Then, the floodgates opened...

Top up the popcorn - this one is a long way from being done!