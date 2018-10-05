search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPatrick Reed’s mother-in-law wades in to Ryder Cup row

Golf News

Patrick Reed’s mother-in-law wades in to Ryder Cup row

By Michael McEwan05 October, 2018
Patrick Reed Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Le Golf National Jim Furyk Jordan Spieth Justine Reed Janet Kessler Karain Team USA golf.com
Patrick Reed Motherinlaw

It has been quite the Ryder Cup fall-out, hasn’t it?

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson allegedly scrapping at the European victory party – whichBrooks has strenuously denied – to Patrick Reedand his wife both taking aim at US captain Jim Furyk and ‘Golden Child’ Jordan Spieth, to an anonymous American describing Reed as ‘full of shit’, it has been an ugly, bruising week for the United States.

Last night, things took a slightly surreal turn when the mother-in-law of (who else) Reed contributed her two cents on the whole affair.

• Tommy Fleetwood reacts to US Ryder Cup fall-out

• Odds on next European Ryder Cup captain REVEALED!

Janet Kessler Karain, the mum of Reed’s wife Justine, sounded off in epic fashion in the Facebook comments section of a GOLF.com story about how the Masters champ’s very public handling of the defeat could do him more harm than good.

• Opinion: In defence of Patrick Reed

• Every Ryder Cup player rated

Responding specifically to the point of Reed not answering a question in the press conference that was addressed to both he and Spieth - and seemingly oblivious to the fact that Alan Shipnuck didn't write this particular story - Kessler Karain wrote:

Janet Kessler Karain 1

Then, the floodgates opened...

Get Part 4 Get Part 2 Get Part 1

Top up the popcorn - this one is a long way from being done!

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Le Golf National

Related Articles - Jim Furyk

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - Team USA

Golf News

Former Open champion hits out at Patrick Reed
Golf fans invited to chip in for Scottish legend
Phil Mickelson slates 'almost unplayable' Ryder Cup course
Tyrrell Hatton spills beans on ‘messy’ Ryder Cup party
Top Scottish club bestows membership honour on Sky Sports man

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow