Patrick Reed's wife takes aim at Furyk and Spieth in extraordinary Twitter rant

By Michael McEwan30 September, 2018
Justine Reed

Patrick Reed has come in for a fair bit of criticism over the last couple of days for a lacklustre performance so far in this year’s Ryder Cup. 

And it hasn’t gone unnoticed. 

As the Masters champion was making his final preparations for taking on Tyrrell Hatton in today’s concluding singles session – as the US looked to overturn a 10-6 deficit – his wife, Justine, appeared to launch an extraordinary, furious attack on some of Reed’s critics. 

As if that wasn’t enough, US captain Jim Furyk also found himself in the firing line, with a thinly-veiled dig aimed in the direction of Jordan Spieth, too.

It all began when Jay Coffin, the editor of GolfChannel.com, tweeted about Reed’s poor play that contributed to two defeats from two matches for ‘Captain America’.

An account purporting to be Justine Reed spotted that and replied with this: 

In an apparent dig at captain Furyk’s decision to split up the previously successful Reed and Jordan Spieth pairing at Le Golf National this week, "Mrs R" replied to another Twitter user with this: 

In response to another user’s claim that Reed is “just not very good at golf 50 weeks a year”, she replied:

Then this happened – a dig at Jordan Spieth perhaps?

There was a little more back and forth with other users, before the attention returned to the Golf Channel.

Now, at this point you might be wondering if this really is Justine's account and not, in fact, somebody impersonating her with a view to causing mischief.

Don't worry - we had the same thought. 

So, too, did GOLF.com's Dylan Dethier. His tweet makes for incredibly interesting reading:

Wow - if this is all true and this was indeed Justine, it should be a fun flight home…

