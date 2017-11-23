There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPaul Casey back playing team golf for Europe

Golf News

Paul Casey back playing team golf for Europe

By Bunkered Golf Magazine23 November, 2017
Paul Casey
Paul Casey

Paul Casey is back in the European team fold after being selected in Thomas Bjorn’s 12-man team for the EurAsia Cup.

The 40-year-old Englishman was named alongside Frenchman Alex Levy as a wildcard for the biennial event, which takes places at Glenmarie Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur from January 12-14, 2018.

“Once Paul announced he was rejoining the European Tour, and therefore making himself available for selection, that decision was a no-brainer for me,” said Bjorn.

“He is a wonderful player with a lot of experience and I think the young guys can learn a lot from him. He's also got a fantastic matchplay record and not just in Ryder Cups.

Europe

“He is comfortable with where he is in his life right now and him wanting to be part of the EurAsia Cup team also shows his commitment to the European Tour and the road he is now on.”

By the time the 2018 Ryder Cup comes around, it will have been ten years since Casey’s last appearance in the event – appearing in the 2008 loss at Valhalla but also the back-to-back nine-point victories of 2004 and 2006. His Ryder Cup record is 3-2-4.

The other ten players make up the European team are Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood, fellow Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton, Ross Fisher and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Spain’s Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger, Ireland’s Paul Dunne, Belgium’s Thomas Pieters, and the Swedish duo of Alex Noren and Henrik Stenson.

Related Articles - Paul Casey

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

24 must-have gifts for golfers this Christmas
Christmas

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

The Open and Scottish Rugby team-up ahead of Carnoustie
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Titleist celebrates success of first Ultimate Fit year
Titleist

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paul Casey back playing team golf for Europe
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Greg Norman unimpressed at abilities of top pros
Greg Norman

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

European Tour pros dispute Rahm rookie award
Jon Rahm

By Martin Inglis

Sergio Garcia talks up Callaway switch
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Pro deletes Twitter account after Eddie Pepperell run-in
Eddie Pepperell

By Martin Inglis

Bernhard Langer critical of 'unfair' Schwab Cup
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bridgestone Golf CEO makes bold Tiger Woods claim
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below