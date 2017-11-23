Paul Casey back playing team golf for Europe

Paul Casey is back in the European team fold after being selected in Thomas Bjorn’s 12-man team for the EurAsia Cup.



The 40-year-old Englishman was named alongside Frenchman Alex Levy as a wildcard for the biennial event, which takes places at Glenmarie Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur from January 12-14, 2018.

“Once Paul announced he was rejoining the European Tour, and therefore making himself available for selection, that decision was a no-brainer for me,” said Bjorn.

“He is a wonderful player with a lot of experience and I think the young guys can learn a lot from him. He's also got a fantastic matchplay record and not just in Ryder Cups.

“He is comfortable with where he is in his life right now and him wanting to be part of the EurAsia Cup team also shows his commitment to the European Tour and the road he is now on.”

By the time the 2018 Ryder Cup comes around, it will have been ten years since Casey’s last appearance in the event – appearing in the 2008 loss at Valhalla but also the back-to-back nine-point victories of 2004 and 2006. His Ryder Cup record is 3-2-4.

The other ten players make up the European team are Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood, fellow Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton, Ross Fisher and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Spain’s Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger, Ireland’s Paul Dunne, Belgium’s Thomas Pieters, and the Swedish duo of Alex Noren and Henrik Stenson.