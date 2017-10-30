There are no results available.
Paul Casey gives Ryder Cup boost to Team Europe

Paul Casey gives Ryder Cup boost to Team Europe

By Bunkered Golf Magazine30 October, 2017
Paul Casey has today rejoined the European Tour in a bid to make his first Ryder Cup appearance in ten years next autumn at Le Golf National.

The Englishman, who is based in Arizona, refused to take up European Tour membership in 2016 due to family commitments and, as a result, missed the most recent Ryder Cup at Hazeltine.

However, after lengthy discussions with captain Thomas Bjorn - who made no secret of his desire to have Casey available for selection - the 40-year-old has had a change of heart.

“I want to play another Ryder Cup,” Casey told The Guardian. “That’s why I need to do this. It was really important to me. I have missed it too much. I have missed my contribution to England golf, British golf; my contribution to Europe. Watching a Ryder Cup, not being a part of that.

Paul Casey1

“My Ryder Cup experiences in the past have been the highlight of my career. I just want to be and need to be a part of the European Tour, and then obviously that puts me in line to hopefully, possibly, play another Ryder Cup, which I would dearly love to do.

“I genuinely can’t tell you how excited I am and how cool it is to think about that and the possibility of that next September, for multiple reasons.

"I feel like obviously the golf I’ve played the last few years, I feel I can be a massive contribution on the golf course. But I think what excites me more is the role I feel I can play supporting the young guys."

Casey has played in three Ryder Cups but his most recent appearance came some nine years ago in the crushing defeat to USA at Valhalla under the stewardship of Sir Nick Faldo.

He also played in the resounding victories of 2004 and 2006 and has a record of 3-2-4.

