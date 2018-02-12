There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPaul Casey hails Bjorn role in Ryder Cup reconsideration

Golf News

Paul Casey hails Bjorn role in Ryder Cup reconsideration

By bunkered.co.uk12 February, 2018
Paul Casey Ryder Cup
Paul Casey

Paul Casey has praised 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn for assisting in his decision to rejoin the European Tour.

Speaking in an interview on CNN's Living Golf, the 40-year-old Englishman said the Dane had played a crucial role in getting him back in European colours for the first time since 2008 at the recent EurAsia Cup.

"I've got a really great history with Thomas since I've been on Tour, he really is going to be a great captain," said Casey. "Thomas has been great along the way in assisting with the decision that I made.

"I want to play a Ryder Cup, or at least make myself eligible and hopefully play one so my family can be there. I've got so many great experiences from Ryder Cups that I
just want to try and see if I can make another one."

Read more - Rose: Casey would be a 'huge' addition

Casey was overlooked by captain Colin Montgomerie for the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and his absence from the team at Hazeltine in 2016 - after he refused to rejoin the European Tour - drew criticism from Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman bemoaned that Europe didn't have their 12 best players on the course as Darren Clarke's men fell to a 17-11 defeat.

"Honestly, it should be the 12 best players from Europe versus the 12 best players from the United States," he told No Laying Up. "For me, there shouldn’t be anything to do with membership from tours.

"To have a guy like Paul Casey not on our team when he is playing some of the best golf in the world right now, it definitely hurt us.”

Related Articles - Paul Casey

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Pro deletes Twitter account after insensitive tweets
Lee McCoy

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey hails Bjorn role in Ryder Cup reconsideration
Paul Casey

By bunkered.co.uk

St Andrews to host 2021 Open Championship
The Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Greg Norman knows exactly how to celebrate a birthday
Greg Norman

By bunkered.co.uk

Jason Day makes incredible par save from beach
Watch

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below