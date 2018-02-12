Paul Casey hails Bjorn role in Ryder Cup reconsideration

Paul Casey has praised 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn for assisting in his decision to rejoin the European Tour.



Speaking in an interview on CNN's Living Golf, the 40-year-old Englishman said the Dane had played a crucial role in getting him back in European colours for the first time since 2008 at the recent EurAsia Cup.

"I've got a really great history with Thomas since I've been on Tour, he really is going to be a great captain," said Casey. "Thomas has been great along the way in assisting with the decision that I made.

"I want to play a Ryder Cup, or at least make myself eligible and hopefully play one so my family can be there. I've got so many great experiences from Ryder Cups that I

just want to try and see if I can make another one."

Casey was overlooked by captain Colin Montgomerie for the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and his absence from the team at Hazeltine in 2016 - after he refused to rejoin the European Tour - drew criticism from Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman bemoaned that Europe didn't have their 12 best players on the course as Darren Clarke's men fell to a 17-11 defeat.

"Honestly, it should be the 12 best players from Europe versus the 12 best players from the United States," he told No Laying Up. "For me, there shouldn’t be anything to do with membership from tours.

"To have a guy like Paul Casey not on our team when he is playing some of the best golf in the world right now, it definitely hurt us.”