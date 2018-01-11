There are no results available.
Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty

Golf News

Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty

By Bunkered Golf Magazine11 January, 2018
Paul Casey Colin Montgomerie
Casey Monty Main

Paul Casey has insisted he has no hard feelings towards Colin Montgomerie for his 2010 Ryder Cup 'snub'.

The 40-year-old Englishman was, along with Justin Rose, overlooked for a captain’s pick by the Scot for the match at Celtic Manor – despite being the No.9 player in the world.

Montgomerie instead opted for Edoardo Molinari, Padraig Harrington and Luke Donald, all of whom recorded important points as Europe edged out USA in a nail-biting 14.5-13.5 victory.

Now back in the European team fold for the first time in ten years at this week’s EurAsia Cup, Casey has reflected on his omission back in 2010 and said he holds no grudges against the eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner.

Casey Monty

“It hurt a lot,” he admitted to Sky Sports. “But it was disappointing that I didn't do enough, and I didn't play good enough golf to make enough points to make the team.

“I've never questioned the captain's decision in any team event I've played in, whether I was amateur or professional.

“The first time I saw Monty afterwards was in Abu Dhabi the following year, and I congratulated him on the win. He probably had a harder time talking to me than I did to him. I've never had an issue talking to Colin.”

Casey also offered reasoning behind his decision not to rejoin the European Tour in 2016 – thus making himself ineligible for the resounding defeat at Hazeltine.

Casey

“When I didn't renew my membership on the European Tour, I was in a difficult stage in my career outside the top 50,” he explained. “Keeping membership on two tours was quite demanding and then I became a father and I had to prioritise. It was a very difficult decision that I made.

“Now, I’m at a place where I’m fortunate I can choose my schedule and make it as easy as possible.

“The European Tour has made the choice a no-brainer. Plus, at 40, how many more Ryder Cups do I have the opportunity to play in? I felt like I was missing out a couple years ago, watching Darren Clarke and his great team and not being in the Ryder Cup was a huge factor. It was very hard to watch that Ryder Cup. 

“So I'd love to be a part of it. We're a long, long way from it, but another opportunity is what I’m here for and here is just the start of it.”

