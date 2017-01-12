Paul Casey signs deal with TaylorMade

• Paul Casey signs a deal to play TaylorMade metalwoods in 2017

• The Englishman is one of four ex-Nike men who have signed

• Srixon irons staffers Smylie Kaufman and Jon Curran also sign

Paul Casey is one of four ex-Nike men to sign a deal to play TaylorMade metalwoods in 2017.

The 39-year-old, who had been free to use whatever clubs he liked following Nike’s exit from the equipment industry in August, was initially reluctant to switch out his trusty gear.

However, he put a TaylorMade M2 driver in play at the WGC-HSBC Champions and, as of his most recent tournament, still has it in the bag.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these six men into the TaylorMade family” – Chuck Presto

The other three ex-Nike athletes who have signed deals to play TaylorMade metalwoods are aspiring star Seung-Yul Noh, five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney and 2012 Phoenix Open champion Kyle Stanley.

Read more -> Paul Casey: ‘I didn’t make Ryder Cup stand’

As well as those four, Smylie Kaufman (above) and Jon Curran – both of whom have deals to play Srixon irons – have also penned deals to use TaylorMade metalwoods.

Kaufman added the M2 driver into his bag at The Barclays last August and has played it in every tournament since.

“We look forward to watching them succeed” – Chuck Presto

“We’re thrilled to welcome these six men into the TaylorMade family as our newest Tour staff ambassadors,” said TaylorMade senior vice-president of global sports marketing Chuck Presto.

“It goes without saying each of their accomplishments speak for themselves and we look forward to watching them succeed while playing the highest performing products in the world out on Tour.”

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Paul Casey to play TaylorMade metalwoods

What do you make of Paul Casey‘s decision to sign a deal to play TaylorMade metalwoods in 2017? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.