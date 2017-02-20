Paul Lawrie earns WGC-Bridgestone spot

• Paul Lawrie wins Sunshine Tour’s Dimension Data Pro-Am

• The Scot has earned place in WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

• Lawrie has also signed for Chubby Chandler’s Team ISM

Paul Lawrie has rocketed up more than 200 places in the world rankings and secured a place in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational after winning the Dimension Data Pro-Am on the Sunshine Tour.

Playing alongside his son Michael in what was also a team event, Lawrie finished one shot clear of Justin Hicks, Chris Swanepoel and Chris Lloyd on 15-under-par to rocket up 206 places to No.246 in the world.

“Overall, I’m absolutely delighted” – Paul Lawrie

“I got off to a nice start and just kept it going,” said Lawrie, whose last victory was the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.

Had a great week played lovely and to play with michael and him see me win was ace , also finished 4th in team which was great effort pic.twitter.com/22R9rFYwdt — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) February 19, 2017

“Overall, I’m absolutely delighted, especially to be here playing with my son for the week and to come away with the trophy is fantastic.”

As for earning a place at Akron later this year, Lawrie had no idea that was a possibility at the beginning of the week.

“I didn’t know that I would get into the WGC-Bridgestone until last night [Saturday] – maybe that’s why I played so well,” he added. “But that’s a nice bonus. First and foremost, you’re here to play as well as you can, and if you’ve got a chance on the back nine and you take it, then the bonuses come.”

Lawrie signs with ISM

It has also been announced this morning that Lawrie has joined Chubby Chandler’s management company Team ISM, who will also represent Lawrie’s son, Craig, who plays on the EuroPro Tour.

“I’ve known Chubby Chandler ever since I’ve been out on tour and it will be great to be working with him and the guys at ISM,” said Lawrie, who joins the likes of Lee Westwood, Danny Willett and Louis Oosthuizen.

“I’m convinced I’ve got a lot of good golf ahead of me” – Paul Lawrie

“I’m coming into an interesting phase in my career. I’m convinced I’ve got a lot of good golf ahead of me and I’m looking forward to some exciting times.”

Chandler added: “Paul has been a significant figure on the European Tour for a long time and showed only last week in South Africa what he is still capable of.”

