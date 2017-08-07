Paul Lawrie heaps praise on Scottish Am champ Locke

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie has heaped praise on Sam Locke after the north-east player achieved a storming success in the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship at Prestwick.

The 18-year-old produced a hugely impressive display to emphatically defeat Ryan Lumsden 9&8 – the biggest margin of victory in the matchplay final since Colin Montgomerie triumphed at Nairn 30 years ago.

For Stonehaven-based Locke, a member of the Paul Lawrie Foundation since he was aged 14 and a former Scotland Boys’ internationalist, it was his biggest success to date.

Lawrie watched the amateur dramatics unfold from afar, given he has been competing in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio, but still found time to offer words of praise for Locke.

“We’re so proud of Sam’s golf, but also of him. He is a lovely lad who works very hard at his game and is developing very well. Huge congratulations to Sam – he deserves it.”

Huge congrats @samlockegolf new Scottish men's amateur champion, everyone @PaulLawrieGC knows how hard you work you deserve it pal 👍 — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) August 5, 2017

Locke, meantime, is looking forward to making his Men’s Home Internationals debut south of the border at Moortown from August 16-18 after gaining automatic selection to the team following his win at Prestwick.

With another spot up for grabs following the event, the selectors have opted for experience with Matthew Clark (Kilmacolm) making up the 11-man line-up as playing captain.

The 35-year-old again proved his ability with a run to the quarter-finals at Prestwick and will now make his sixth successive Men’s Home Internationals appearance.

“I’m delighted to gain my sixth consecutive Homes appearance,” said Clark. “I’m incredibly proud to be named playing captain, an honour I could never have dreamed of. We have such a talented group this year that we travel with high hopes of bringing the Raymond Trophy back north for the first time since 2012 at Gailes.”

Ian Rae, National Head Coach, added: “It’s great having such a good and experienced player in the team and I’m sure Matt will lead by example. It’s a great achievement to play six Homes in a row.”