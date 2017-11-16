There are no results available.
Paul Lawrie helps launch Open link-up with Aberdeen FC

By Bunkered Golf Magazine16 November, 2017
The Open Paul Lawrie Carnoustie
The Open and Aberdeen Football Club have today announced an innovative partnership ahead of next year’s Championship at Carnoustie.

The marketing partnership will see The Open and Aberdeen FC work together to provide supporters with unique and engaging content in the lead up to the event.

Dons fans will be able to get up close to the famous Claret Jug as it visits Pittodrie over the coming months and there will be exclusive promotions on offer for those who plan to attend.

Paul Lawrie, who became the Champion Golfer of the Year when golf’s original major championship was held at Carnoustie in 1999, helped launch the partnership at Pittodrie today when members of the Aberdeen FC first-team squad had a rare opportunity to view the iconic Claret Jug. 

The lifelong Aberdeen FC fan will be on hand to support the partnership throughout.

“I am delighted that my boyhood club has become a partner of The Open ahead of its return to Carnoustie next year,” he said.

“I have fond memories of the fantastic support I received from fellow Dons fans during the Championship in 1999 and it would be great to see them back at Carnoustie in July to cheer on myself and their favourite players.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships at The R&A, said: “Aberdeen FC is a club steeped in the richest history and traditions and is an ideal partner for The Open as one of the world’s greatest sporting events.

“We are looking forward to working with the club to help promote The Open in the local community of Aberdeenshire and beyond ahead of its return to the scene of Paul Lawrie’s unforgettable win in 1999. He is a great ambassador for The Open I am delighted that he can join us today to launch this exciting partnership.”

