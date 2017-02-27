Paul Lawrie receives Inspiration Award

• Belle Robertson and Jock MacVicar head Scottish Golf awards

• The pair recognised for services with Lifetime Achievement gongs

• Paul Lawrie gets special Inspiration Award for growing the game

Belle Robertson and Jock MacVicar joined former Open champion Paul Lawrie in being honoured at the 2017 Scottish Golf Awards.

The Dunaverty duo of Robertson and MacVicar saw their long-serving efforts on and off the course proudly recognised as they were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards on a glittering night in front of over 550 guests at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange.

“I feel very honoured and humble this should come my way” – Belle Robertson

Robertson, one of Scotland’s greatest ever amateur players, and renowned Scottish Daily Express golf journalist MacVicar, become the first non-Tour professionals to join the nation’s illustrious golfing ‘Hall of Fame’, alongside past recipients Lawrie, Colin Montgomerie, Sam Torrance, Sandy Lyle, Bernard Gallacher and Catriona Matthew.

Read more -> Paul Lawrie earns spot at WGC-Bridgestone

On an evening which celebrated success at all levels of the game, Lawrie was also presented with the Allied Surveyors Scotland Inspiration Award for his outstanding efforts in growing the game at grassroots junior level through his Foundation, which has been running since 2001.

Robertson, 80, a winner of a string of amateur events at home and abroad and a nine-time Curtis Cup player, said: “You always feel on receiving exciting news, such as a Lifetime Achievement Award, that it’s one of the greatest pleasures anyone could be given.

“Therefore, I‘ve been dancing with delight ever since Scottish Golf delivered this wonderful news. I feel very honoured and humble this should come my way.”

“I feel extremely honoured to have received this award” – Jock MacVicar

MacVicar, who covered his first Open Championship in 1962 and celebrates his 80th birthday in April, added: “I feel extremely honoured to have received this award. I’ve been covering the sport in Scotland and beyond for over 50 years, and it has been nothing but a pleasure, not in any way a grind.

“I’ve made so many friends, among the players, officials and the media, and seen so many great courses, although Dunaverty remains high on my favourites’ list.”

Lawrie, who was also on hand to present the Adam Hunter Award to Troon teenager Hazel MacGarvie in memory of his former coach, said: “It was a wonderful night in Edinburgh and great to see so many people from across the sport given recognition. I was very proud to be presented with the Inspiration Award in front of golf fans and my peers.”

European Tour pro Richie Ramsay (below) accepted Ian Rae’s Bob Torrance Coach of the Year award after his work with 2016 Ladies European Tour Order of Merit winner Beth Allen and helping Scotland’s Men secure back-to-back European Amateur titles.

There was also a notable double for Russell Knox, as Scotland’s leading player once again won the coveted Aberdeen Asset Management Player of the Year award after a second PGA Tour title in 2016 and a climb into the world’s top 20.

At the grassroots level, recognising the fantastic work of clubs and individuals to support the game in their local communities, there was a Highland double as Muir of Ord secured the closely-fought Club of the Year prize, while the Volunteer of the Year honour went to Douglas Slater from Stromness GC.

Scotland’s Senior Men, meanwhile, lifted the Team of the Year prize after their first European title success in ten years.

2017 Scottish Golf Awards: Roll of Honour

Boys’ & Girls’ Order of Merits: Jamie Stewart & Hazel MacGarvie

Adam Hunter Award: Hazel MacGarvie

Bob Torrance Coach of the Year: Ian Rae

Senior Men’s & Senior Women’s Order of Merits: Graham Bell & Sheena Wood

Men’s & Women’s Order of Merits: Euan McIntosh & Hannah McCook

Volunteer of the Year: Douglas Slater, Stromness GC

Inspiration Award: Paul Lawrie

Team of the Year: Scotland Men’s Senior Team

Club of the Year: Muir of Ord GC

Amateur Golfer of the Year: Robert MacIntyre

Player of the Year: Russell Knox

Lifetime Achievement Award: Belle Robertson & Jock MacVicar

Follow @BunkeredOnline

More Reading