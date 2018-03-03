There are no results available.
Paul Lawrie to open 2018 Scottish Golf Show

Golf News

Paul Lawrie to open 2018 Scottish Golf Show

By Michael McEwan03 March, 2018
Scottish Golf Show
Paul Lawrie

Organisers have announced that 1999 Open champion and two-time Ryder Cup star Paul Lawrie will officially open the 2018 Scottish Golf Show.

Ahead of returning to Carnoustie for this year's Open Championship - the scene of his victory in golf's oldest professional tournament in 1999 - Lawrie, 49, will be at the SEC in Glasgow on Friday, March 23, to strike the ceremonial tee shot and get the three-day festival of golf officially underway. 

Show organiser Tom Lovering commented: “Paul is a fantastic ambassador for golf in Scotland and has been a great supporter of the Scottish Golf Show over the years. 

"We’re delighted to welcome him back this year and look forward to seeing him officially start what is shaping up to be the best Scottish Golf Show to date.”

Pre-book tickets for the Scottish Golf Show are currently available priced at just £10. 

In addition to entry to the show, those who pre-book will also receive three rounds of golf, a free in-store bet at Ladbrokes, a £50 GolfKings holiday voucher, £5 to spend in the on-site American Golf shop and much more besides. 

To pre-book your tickets now, click here.

For more information on the 2018 Scottish Golf Show, visit www.thescottishgolfshow.co.uk

Golf News

