Paul Lawrie WON'T be returning to Carnoustie next month

Paul Lawrie has announced that he will miss the remainder of this season – including next month’s Open Championship at Carnoustie, scene of his victory in 1999 – as he continues to be plagued by back and foot injuries.



Lawrie, 49, issued a statement on his website confirmed his “withdrawal from all Tour events” for the rest of the season.

“Unfortunately, both the back and foot injuries I have been carrying for the last six months and more have become debilitating, to the point where I am not currently able to compete at the highest level,” he wrote. “Rest and further investigation will be required.



“It is particularly disappointing that I’m going to miss both the upcoming Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and The Open Championship as a result.

Lawrie added that he hopes the extended break will enable him to “get the required treatment and to come back next season… as strong as ever”, when he’ll be eligible for the senior circuit.



“As well as working on my rehabilitation, the time away from the course will allow me to spend additional time working with the juniors in my Foundation programme which is dear to my heart,” he continued.

“I would like to thank all of my sponsors for their continued support and understanding at this time, and I hope to come back fitter and stronger in 2019.”



In addition to his Open victory in 1999, Lawrie has won seven other European Tour titles and played on two Ryder Cup teams. He was also vice-captain to Darren Clarke in the most recent edition of the biennial contest in 2016.



He has made only six European Tour starts in 2018, the most recent of which came at the Trophée Hassan II in April.

