search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPaul McGinley hits out at Rory McIlroy: "It's very disappointing"

Golf News

Paul McGinley hits out at Rory McIlroy: "It's very disappointing"

By Michael McEwan14 November, 2018
Rory McIlroy Paul McGinley European Tour Ryder Cup Sky Sports Golf DP World Tour Championship Dubai PGA Tour
Rory Mc Ilroy Paul Mc Ginley

Paul McGinley has hit out at Rory McIlroy’s suggestion that he might sacrifice his European Tour membership next season.

The four-time major winner revealed on Tuesday that he plans to play only two regular European Tour events from January.

Tour regulations stipulate that he must play four to be eligible for full membership.

• Fancy three FREE rounds of golf? Right this way...

• Lee Westwood explains reason for split with caddie Foster

Asked if he would be renewing his membership by reporters in Dubai – where this week’s European Tour season culminates – McIlroy added: “I don’t know.” He has until May to make a decision.

The suggestion that he might abandon the European Tour has been widely criticised on social media and, writing in his latest Sky Sports Golf blog today, 2014 Ryder Cup winning captain Paul McGinley described the suggestion as ‘quite extraordinary’.

Rory Mc Ilroy At Nedbank

“It's very disappointing and it is obviously a blow for the European Tour,” wrote McGinley. “I've been racking my brains wondering how that can be. Obviously Rory sees it in other ways and has got his own rationale for that, although I'm finding it hard to understand.”

• Lexi Thompson splits with Scots caddie McAlpine

By sacrificing his membership, McIlroy would be putting his Ryder Cup eligibility – and his future captaincy prospects – in jeopardy, but MCGinley doesn’t think his fellow Irishman has considered that.

Rory Mc Ilroy Dubai

“I don't think Rory is worried about what is going to happen in 20 years, which is what he would be looking at if he was going to become Ryder Cup captain or vice-captain,” he added. “At this moment, he is worried about his golf and focused on what he's doing in the next 12 months.

• David Law: Life, loss and the long road to the top

• Pro suffers 'horrible' Q-School DQ

“At the end of the day, these players are sole traders and they make their own decisions. They make their own schedules and whether it be the PGA Tour or the European Tour, it's very hard to get them to turn up. They will do what they want to do.”

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Paul McGinley

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Sky Sports Golf

Related Articles - DP World Tour Championship

Related Articles - Dubai

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Golf News

Marc Warren survives late rules drama to regain European Tour card
Did Davis Love III just have a pop at Patrick Reed?
Lucas Herbert heaps praise on his Scottish caddie
Paul McGinley hits out at Rory McIlroy: "It's very disappointing"
OPINION: Rory McIlroy doesn’t owe the European Tour anything

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
See all videos right arrow