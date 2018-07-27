Paula Creamer almost hits coach after Happy Gilmore stunt goes wrong

Paula Creamer might be a major champion, a ten-time LPGA winner and one of the world’s top players but she does a hopeless Happy Gilmore impression – as her coach almost found out to his cost.



Creamer, 31, was larking around in practice ahead of this week’s ASI Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane when she decided to have a go at the ‘run-up’ swing perfectly by Adam Sandler’s character Happy in the 1995 film.

For Happy, that equated to a 400-yard drive. For Paula and her coach Kevin Craggs, it almost resulted in something far, far worse.



Teeing off at the downhill, par-4 sixth, Paula took a quite tentative-looking run-up only to – well, judge for yourself courtesy of this video posted by Craggs.

The risks you take as a dedicated coach as @ThePCreamer attempts a Happy Gilmore on hole 6 in the Pro-Am today - Can safely say will not be doing this again for the rest of the week #funtimespic.twitter.com/U3zrvRiy0h — Kevin Craggs (@kevincraggsgolf) July 25, 2018

Perhaps just stick to your normal routine in future, Paula!



You can see Creamer, as well as the likes of Michelle Wie, Ariya Jutanugarn, IK Kim, Anna Nordqvist, Lydia Ko and Pernilla Lindberg at Gullane this weekend, where admission is FREE.

To find out more, log-on to ladiesscottishopen.com