Paula Creamer 'so confident' as she replaces Korda

Paula Creamer has been named as Jessica Korda’s replacement in the US Solheim Cup team.



The 31-year-old had been destined to miss out on the biennial match for the first time in her professional career after Juli Inkster named rookie duo Austin Ernst and Angel Yin as her two captain’s picks.

“Paula was upset but she understood and I’m sure she’ll be on many more Solheim Cup teams,” said Inkster on Sunday night when asked about Creamer’s omission.

The captain named Creamer as the alternate before the picks were made, not knowing if Korda’s forearm injury – which forced her to withdraw after the first round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open – would be serious enough to force her out of the Solheim Cup.

Unfortunately for her, it was, and captain Inkster said it was a pretty simple decision to have Creamer’s name in the envelope, despite the likes of Morgan Pressel, Angela Stanford and Korda’s sister, Nelly, all reportedly in the mix for a captain’s pick.

“You know what, to tell you the truth, I really didn’t have anybody else in mind,” Inkster told Golf Channel. “I’ve got a lot of faith and a lot of confidence in Paula. She reminds me a lot of myself as far as heart and grit, and I know she never gives up. Paula’s been there, she knows what’s going on, she has the experience and she’s playing well.”

Creamer came through Monday qualifying at the Ricoh Women’s British Open and ended up finishing T16 and believes she’s in great form heading to Des Moines Golf & Country Club.

“I’m in a place where I’m in total control of my own game,” she said. “I feel so confident. You don’t want one of your teammates or your friends to be hurt, but that’s why you have alternates, for that reason. I’m very honoured and ready to wear red, white and blue for the seventh time.”