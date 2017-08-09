There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPaula Creamer 'so confident' as she replaces Korda

Golf News

Paula Creamer 'so confident' as she replaces Korda

By Bunkered Golf Magazine09 August, 2017
Paula Creamer Jessica Korda
Paula Creamer

Paula Creamer has been named as Jessica Korda’s replacement in the US Solheim Cup team.

The 31-year-old had been destined to miss out on the biennial match for the first time in her professional career after Juli Inkster named rookie duo Austin Ernst and Angel Yin as her two captain’s picks.

“Paula was upset but she understood and I’m sure she’ll be on many more Solheim Cup teams,” said Inkster on Sunday night when asked about Creamer’s omission.

The captain named Creamer as the alternate before the picks were made, not knowing if Korda’s forearm injury – which forced her to withdraw after the first round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open – would be serious enough to force her out of the Solheim Cup.

Unfortunately for her, it was, and captain Inkster said it was a pretty simple decision to have Creamer’s name in the envelope, despite the likes of Morgan Pressel, Angela Stanford and Korda’s sister, Nelly, all reportedly in the mix for a captain’s pick.

Paula Creamer1

“You know what, to tell you the truth, I really didn’t have anybody else in mind,” Inkster told Golf Channel. “I’ve got a lot of faith and a lot of confidence in Paula. She reminds me a lot of myself as far as heart and grit, and I know she never gives up. Paula’s been there, she knows what’s going on, she has the experience and she’s playing well.”

Creamer came through Monday qualifying at the Ricoh Women’s British Open and ended up finishing T16 and believes she’s in great form heading to Des Moines Golf & Country Club.

“I’m in a place where I’m in total control of my own game,” she said. “I feel so confident. You don’t want one of your teammates or your friends to be hurt, but that’s why you have alternates, for that reason. I’m very honoured and ready to wear red, white and blue for the seventh time.”

Related Articles - Paula Creamer

Related Articles - Jessica Korda

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA Our picks for US PGA Championship glory
US PGA

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paula Creamer 'so confident' as she replaces Korda
Paula Creamer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US PGA Rory McIlroy 'inundated' with caddie offers
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US PGA Rory, Tiger & Jack welcome calendar changes
US PGA Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Westerwood launches exciting new quick golf format
Westerwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below