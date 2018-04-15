Manchester City could be crowned English Premier League champions today – but their manager, Pep Guardiola, is more concerned with making his tee time.



Manchester United take on relegation-threatened West Brom this afternoon knowing that defeat will hand City a third Premier League title and a first since 2014.

However, whilst City fans will be glued to the action from Old Trafford, Guardiola will be on the golf course.

"The only score I want to know is bogey or birdie," said the Spaniard after his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 yesterday. "I think United will win. We depend on us."

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Guardiola is an extremely keen golfer. In an interview with Manchester City’s YouTube channel last year, he outlined what it is about the game that he enjoys so much.

"I love golf for many reasons,” he said. “For the environment, the courses you play on. There are no referees there. The rules are for everybody. So when our games are being influenced by the decision of the referee, it is too much. In good ways and bad ways.

"I'm not saying it's very unfair, it is what it is. But in golf you start in the same moment, the same places and the less strokes you play you win the hole, you're going to win the tournament.

"For the rules it doesn't matter what it is. Important team, no team, important managers, no managers. Influence of the media, no influence of the media.'

"You compete with yourself, and of course I think it is a mentally tough, tough game.

"I think all the managers from other sports can learn a lot about what the people say, to be in the present, the next shot is the most important thing. What happened in the past, the shot before, good or bad, it doesn't count.

"The routines, to be always positive, it doesn't matter what happens elsewhere, it's your game. There's no influence from the opponents. That's why it's fascinating and that's why I love it."