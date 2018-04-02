Pernilla Lindberg pips Park to ANA Inspiration

Nine years after turning professional, Pernilla Lindberg is a winner at last – and a major winner at that.



The 31-year-old Swede held off seven-time major champion Inbee Park to win the ANA Inspiration at the eighth extra hole of a sudden-death play-off that had to be concluded today after bad light forced the suspension of play on Sunday evening.

Park appeared to have the advantage after hitting her approach to ten feet on the tenth hole on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Rancho Mirage in California, with Lindberg 25 feet away.

However, the Swede converted her birdie attempt and when Park was unable to reply, Lindberg’s victory was confirmed.



Worth another look! @pernillagolf drains this birdie putt to win @ANAinspiration.



There's nothing left but that famous splash - coming up @GolfChannelpic.twitter.com/Itie6AZvHM — LPGA (@LPGA) April 2, 2018

Lindberg becomes the sixth different Swedish female major winner, following Annika Sorenstam, Anna Nordqvist, Helen Alfredsson, Jenny Lidback and Liselotte Neumann

By coincidence, Lindberg continues the streak of all Swedish major winners having a major as their first LPGA victory.

As is customary, she also got to take a dip in Poppie's Pond...

We call that jump a perfect 10! 👏



The famous jump into Poppie’s Pond! @pernillagolf@ANAinspirationpic.twitter.com/Is0kSRCXjI — LPGA (@LPGA) April 2, 2018

MORE TO FOLLOW

Fancy a FREE golf holiday for two to Abu Dhabi?



Silly question. Of course you do. That's the top prize to be won in bunkered Fantasy Golf '18. Other prizes include a holiday to Andalucia, a holiday to Cyprus, TaylorMade golf equipment & much more.

This year's competition gets underway with next week's Masters Tournament. Register for free now at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf

It's the most fun you can have from golf without swinging a club.