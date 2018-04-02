There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPernilla Lindberg pips Park to ANA Inspiration

Golf News

Pernilla Lindberg pips Park to ANA Inspiration

By Michael McEwan02 April, 2018
Pernilla Lindberg ANA Inspiration Inbee Park LPGA
Pernilla Lindberg

Nine years after turning professional, Pernilla Lindberg is a winner at last – and a major winner at that.

The 31-year-old Swede held off seven-time major champion Inbee Park to win the ANA Inspiration at the eighth extra hole of a sudden-death play-off that had to be concluded today after bad light forced the suspension of play on Sunday evening.

Park appeared to have the advantage after hitting her approach to ten feet on the tenth hole on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Rancho Mirage in California, with Lindberg 25 feet away.

However, the Swede converted her birdie attempt and when Park was unable to reply, Lindberg’s victory was confirmed. 

Lindberg becomes the sixth different Swedish female major winner, following Annika Sorenstam, Anna Nordqvist, Helen Alfredsson, Jenny Lidback and Liselotte Neumann

By coincidence, Lindberg continues the streak of all Swedish major winners having a major as their first LPGA victory.

As is customary, she also got to take a dip in Poppie's Pond...     

MORE TO FOLLOW

Fancy a FREE golf holiday for two to Abu Dhabi?

Silly question. Of course you do. That's the top prize to be won in bunkered Fantasy Golf '18. Other prizes include a holiday to Andalucia, a holiday to Cyprus, TaylorMade golf equipment & much more. 

This year's competition gets underway with next week's Masters Tournament. Register for free now at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf

It's the most fun you can have from golf without swinging a club.

Sign up to our free fantasy golf competition today

Related Articles - Pernilla Lindberg

Related Articles - ANA Inspiration

Related Articles - Inbee Park

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - Golf News

-

Golf News

Augusta National security handed 'phrase' sheet
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Sandy Lyle – Stick a pound on me to be top Scot
The Masters

By Bryce Ritchie

Nothing says 'The Masters' quite like... a rap?!
Listen

By bunkered.co.uk

Augusta National unveils new golf shop
The Masters

By Bryce Ritchie

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below