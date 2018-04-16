PETA trolls pro after bird strike leads to missed cut

To say Kelly Kraft was a little unlucky at the RBC Heritage would be an understatement.



Battling to make the cut at Harbour Town, the American arrived on the par-3 14th hole – the fifth of his second round – on even par for the tournament, which is where the cut line would end up.

He took out a 7-iron and, as it sailed towards the green, it hit a large, black bird, which caused the ball to drop into a water hazard in front of the green.

The bird, somehow, appeared to be fine, but Kraft went on to make double-bogey on the hole, a point from which he never recovered.

“It cost me the cut, most likely,” Kraft said. “There was a helping wind, and I hit a 7-iron, caught it perfect. It was probably 30 yards off the tee box and this giant, black bird swooped in front of it and hit it and the ball fell 20 yards short in the water. It would’ve been in the middle of the green. It might have been close. I got screwed.”

Dang bird 🐦, shouldn’t of been flying there! 🤷‍♂️ Only on freaky Friday the 13th I suppose. Oh well, onto the next. See y’all @Zurich_Classic! #teamgainzhttps://t.co/4XkGSZivxD — Kelly Kraft (@kkraft11) April 13, 2018

However, animal rights campaigners, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), were having none of it. After finding out the bird appeared to be unharmed, they supplied a statement to USA Today with a subtle dig at Kraft.

"PETA is glad the bird is ok and sorry Kelly Kraft didn't advance, but that's not the bird's fault,’’ said the organisation's senior vice-president Lisa Lange. “Of course, he would have advanced if he'd played better on other holes — so practice, practice, practice."

Would you like some ice for that burn, Kelly? Ouch!

