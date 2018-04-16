There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPETA trolls pro after bird strike leads to missed cut

Golf News

PETA trolls pro after bird strike leads to missed cut

By Martin Inglis16 April, 2018
Kelly Kraft RBC Heritage
Kelly Kraft

To say Kelly Kraft was a little unlucky at the RBC Heritage would be an understatement.

Battling to make the cut at Harbour Town, the American arrived on the par-3 14th hole – the fifth of his second round – on even par for the tournament, which is where the cut line would end up.

He took out a 7-iron and, as it sailed towards the green, it hit a large, black bird, which caused the ball to drop into a water hazard in front of the green.

The bird, somehow, appeared to be fine, but Kraft went on to make double-bogey on the hole, a point from which he never recovered.

“It cost me the cut, most likely,” Kraft said. “There was a helping wind, and I hit a 7-iron, caught it perfect. It was probably 30 yards off the tee box and this giant, black bird swooped in front of it and hit it and the ball fell 20 yards short in the water. It would’ve been in the middle of the green. It might have been close. I got screwed.”

However, animal rights campaigners, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), were having none of it. After finding out the bird appeared to be unharmed, they supplied a statement to USA Today with a subtle dig at Kraft.

"PETA is glad the bird is ok and sorry Kelly Kraft didn't advance, but that's not the bird's fault,’’ said the organisation's senior vice-president Lisa Lange. “Of course, he would have advanced if he'd played better on other holes — so practice, practice, practice."

Would you like some ice for that burn, Kelly? Ouch!

Related Articles - RBC Heritage

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

PETA trolls pro after bird strike leads to missed cut
Kelly Kraft

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm wins after 'hardest Sunday ever'
Jon Rahm

By Martin Inglis

Pep Guardiola to play golf whilst his team could be crowned English champions
Pep Guardiola

By Michael McEwan

Clubs and golfers are real victims of Scottish Golf's civil war
Opinion

By Michael McEwan

5 players to watch at the RBC Heritage
PREVIEW

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below